X!

Police visited Tallinn children's safe house before drugs death

News
PPA logo and hi-vis vest.
PPA logo and hi-vis vest. Source: PPA
News

Criminal proceedings have been launched after a drug related death of a 16-year-old boy at a children's home in Tallinn, Delfi reported.

The evening before the death, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) had been called out to the facility, receiving a call shortly before 7 p.m.

Staff at the Tallinn Center for Children at Risk (TLTK) suspected two 16-year-old boys had used narcotic substances, while a substance resembling drugs was also found, said Artur Kamnerov, head of the PPA's narcotics and organized crime department.

According to Kamnerov, the PPA personnel attending spoke with the boys and, together with paramedics, determined that the substances were not drugs but prescribed medications.

No search was conducted, but PPA received notification of the 16-year-old's death a little after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 5.

Kristel Ulp, group leader of the PPA's Kristiine district, told Delfi the day after the incident that a staff member who had gone to rouse the boy and his roommate that morning discovered the deceased motionless.

"The staff member tried to wake the boy by shaking him but realized that the young man had passed away, and [the staffer] called the emergency center," Ulp said, adding first responders attending the scene confirmed the boy's death.

Kamnerov noted in response to whether the PPA could have inspected the TLTK premises on Nõmme tee before the death, that this generally requires authorization from an administrative court, with the only exception being in criminal proceedings, "though this presupposes indications of a crime."

Kamnerov added that the PPA responds to each call based on its content and risk assessment, adding the PPA's main objective is to limit the drug market and sales, especially when it comes to young people.

"Following the tragic event, we have launched criminal proceedings to establish all the precise circumstances of what happened," Kamnerov said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:01

Jaak Aaviksoo: Chain has fallen off the Estonian education bicycle

14:51

Casinos voluntarily pay €500,000 in donations after tax error

14:35

Police visited Tallinn children's safe house before drugs death

13:54

Margus Tsahkna: Estonia's goal is peace in Ukraine, but not Munich or Yalta

13:22

Gallery: Seaplane Harbor Museum's new exhibition showcases 'The call of the sea'

12:55

Average old-age pension rises to €860 from April

12:28

Watch again: Eesti Laul 2026 grand final on Jupiter Updated

12:24

Ukraine's heavyweight world champ Oleksandr Usyk in Tallinn: The IOC is weak

11:47

Tallinn wants electric scooter rules enshrined in the law

11:11

Sea ice conditions delaying Saaremaa connections on Regula ferry by up to an hour

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.02

Income tax declarations can be submitted from Monday

16.02

Employers and unions agree on €946 as Estonia's new minimum wage

15.02

Saaremaa-Hiiumaa ice road closes after large crack forms

16.02

'Key milestone' unified transport ticket platform being rolled out this year

07:08

Tallinn issues building permit for new 'Talsinki' quarter

16.02

Isamaa kicks out Tartu councilor over Holocaust remarks

16.02

Dry firewood in Estonia all sold out as deep winter freeze continues

15.02

New ice road opens between Vormsi and mainland Estonia

15.02

Vanilla Ninja to represent Estonia at 2026 Eurovision Song Contest

16.02

Overestimated inflation rate will impact Estonia's economy for years to come

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo