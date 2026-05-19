New synthetic opioids linked to spate of drug deaths in Estonia

A new and more potent drug has reached Estonia and claimed several lives in just a few days, prompting authorities to issue a warning.

In recent years, Estonia has become a testing ground for narcotics, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported, as well as a transit country in illegal drug trade flows.

The arrival in Estonia in recent years of synthetic opioids called nitazenes was followed by a tripling in drug-related deaths. Now, however, the issue appears to involve a new substance or substances, also likely synthetic opioids.

"Within about two or three days, we had four overdose deaths. We can't say for certain that every single one was caused by exactly the same substance, but our rapid analysis, which we conduct whenever there is a suspected overdose, indicates that these may have been overdoses involving synthetic opioids," said Rait Pikaro, head of the criminal bureau of the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Northern Prefecture.

"Unfortunately, there is reason to suspect that criminals have introduced even more potent substances onto the market — what we might call next-generation synthetic opioids. The class is known as orphines, and there is reason to believe these may be forms of orphines," Pikaro went on.

Rait Pikaro. Source: ERR

The batch in question likely contains an especially high concentration of the active substance, prompting the state Health Development Institute (TAI) to issue a public warning about the dangers of the drug at the end of last week.

"Every time there is a life-threatening situation like this, we try to warn users. We do this through our harm reduction centers, and also always via social media," Pikaro said.

As to whether the newly emerged narcotics are used only by injecting addicts or whether they might also see uptake among more casual users, Katri Abel-Ollo, head of TAI's narcotics department, said both demographics were of concern.

"That is precisely one reason why we post these warnings on social media, as the illegal drug market is the illegal drug market: we never know where these substances may turn up," she said.

The use of the prescription medication naloxone, commonly used to restore breathing after an opioid overdose, is still appropriate in helping prevent fatal overdoses in the case of these newer drugs, but since the substances are much stronger, larger doses of naloxone are required.

r Katri Abel-Ollo. Source: ERR

"If naloxone does not work the first time, a second dose must be administered, and simply continued until the person regains consciousness," Abel-Ollo went on.

Since last year, Estonia has had a "Good Samaritan" agreement in place, granting amnesty to drug users when contacting the authorities for help if they suspect another user has overdosed or has other drug-related health issues.

"If it is only a misdemeanor — meaning drug use or possession of a small quantity — then no punishment will follow," Pikaro said of this.

Synthetic opioids are man-made substances created in laboratories that mimic the effects of naturally occurring opiates like morphine or codeine, but instead of being extracted directly from opium poppies, synthetic opioids are manufactured entirely from precursor chemicals.

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