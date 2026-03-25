Minister wants to ban children younger than 10 from riding electric scooters

Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis wants to ban children under the age of 10 from riding electric scooters, while elementary school students would in the future be required to have a bicycle license to ride one.

So far, there have effectively been no restrictions on riding electric scooters in Estonia, aside from a maximum speed limit of 25 kilometers per hour (15.5 mph). The planned legislative amendment would ban children under the age of 10 from riding electric scooters altogether. Basic school students, meanwhile, would be required to hold a bicycle license.

"We require 10- to 15-year-olds to have a bicycle license. If they enter traffic on a light vehicle, they should have some basic knowledge because the speed can still reach up to 25 km/h," Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis said.

The state also wants rental scooter providers to begin verifying users' identities and their right to ride. Local governments would be granted the authority to oversee compliance by rental companies.

"For Bolt and Ride, as legal entities, the fine is up to €3,200. If a parent gives a child who does not have the right to operate a light vehicle a scooter, it is possible to fine the parent up to €160," Leis said. The minister could not say who would be fined if, for example, a 14-year-old lets a friend without the required bicycle license try their scooter.

According to Bolt, the legislative changes will not significantly affect its operations, as scooter rentals are already prohibited for those under 16. However, starting next year, users will have to verify their identity when using a scooter, similar to renting a car through Bolt Drive.

"Once a person's identity and age have been verified, there will likely be periodic checks, such as selfie photos at certain intervals," said Karl Apsolon, head of Bolt's scooter division.

If it emerges during checks that a parent has created a Bolt scooter account for a child, Apsolon said it is still too early to say whether the €3,200 fine imposed on the company would be passed on to the parent.

From the police perspective, intoxicated scooter riders remain a concern, as do overly powerful and fast scooters.

"This is definitely a growing problem today, including among minors. We're not talking about very young children, but rather teenagers and slightly older individuals who are using light vehicles in traffic that are not permitted and which, due to their power and speed, would require a driving license," said Sirle Loigo, head of the traffic supervision service at the North Prefecture.

According to Leis, the state cannot ban the sale of overly powerful scooters that are not allowed in traffic, as they can also be purchased from abroad.

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