Bolt to start monitoring how customers ride scooters

Bolt is set to introduce several new changes, including monitoring driving behavior and a discount for customers wearing a helmet.

Last year, the company began monitoring how drivers use its Bolt Drive rental cars and now a similar system will be rolled out for e-scooters.

Karl Apsolon, head of Bolt's e-scooter division, said the solution will rate users' riding on a scale from 1 to 100.

The technology will work slightly differently as it is not possible to exceed the speed limit on an e-scooter.

"For example, the score takes into account how smooth the ride is, whether there are sudden brakes or skidding, falls or collisions, riding with two people, whether the vehicle is parked correctly upright or left in a restricted area. In addition, it considers positive actions, for example, if the user parks the vehicle properly upright and in the correct area," he explained.

Apsolon said the company wants to encourage riders to travel smoothly and with consideration for other road users.

He was not able to specify why benefits would be offered to users with higher scores.

"We are currently testing several solutions in different markets and once we find a suitable one, we will be able to announce it immediately," Apsolon said.

Helmet discount

The app will also offer riders wearing a helmet a discount. The user must prove they are doing so by taking a photo of themselves wearing the item in the app.

Apsolon said the exact size of the discount is not yet clear.

Both solutions will apply across Estonia and are expected to be implemented during March and April.

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