New bill proposes age verification and limit on rental e-scooters and mopeds

The Riigikogu may soon begin considering two draft amendments to the Traffic Act that would regulate the use of light personal mobility vehicles in the interest of safety.

A draft bill aimed at reducing accidents involving light personal mobility vehicles and small mopeds has already been submitted for proceedings by Center Party MP Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart. The Ministry of Climate also plans to send a similar draft for interministerial approval in the coming weeks.

"Until now, even such basic requirements as an age limit and checking for the existence of a bicycle license have not been regulated," Kovalenko-Kõlvart said. In addition, if her proposals are approved, local governments would gain the right to set limits within their territories on the number of rental light personal mobility vehicles, small mopeds and bicycles.

"People in local governments have pointed out these problems, saying that regulating them at the local level is quite difficult, and of course the Police and Border Guard Board has also raised the issue," Kovalenko-Kõlvart told ERR.

According to her, one of the main requests from local governments is the ability to regulate the number of light personal mobility vehicles — that is, how many rental vehicles can be put on the streets in total. "The current law actually allows them to be deployed without limit. In other words, a service provider can come in and place vehicles everywhere, indefinitely. For example, with Bolt scooters, there are actually more of them in the urban environment than necessary, because they are often used as advertising," the MP noted.

The proposed amendments would also require companies to ensure that people younger than the legal age limit cannot activate or use rental devices. When renting out a small moped, the operator would also have to check a minor's driving entitlement.

"For example, the Bolt Drive app doesn't just check driving licenses; it also verifies the person — the face of the person using the vehicle. Something similar could also be integrated for the use of small mopeds," Kovalenko-Kõlvart said. "One option would of course be to ban them entirely for those under 16, but that might already be too strict," she added.

Kovalenko-Kõlvart's draft also proposes requiring service providers to offer helmet rentals for users up to the age of 16 in order to reduce head injuries. According to her, such a requirement is already in place in Lithuania.

"Usually we have designated places where different rental scooters are parked. There could also be helmet lockers there, for example," she explained.

Asked when the amendments she proposed could come into force, Kovalenko-Kõlvart said ideally starting July 1, though it must also be taken into account that companies will need some transition time to implement the new requirements.

Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200), chairman of the Riigikogu Economic Affairs Committee — where amendments to the Traffic Act would be discussed — told ERR he has not yet seen Kovalenko-Kõlvart's draft.

The Center Party politician recalled that the Riigikogu did amend the Traffic Act in 2024, but at that time, the coalition of the Reform Party, the Social Democratic Party and Eesti 200 did not consider it necessary to introduce changes concerning light personal mobility vehicles. According to her, all amendments proposed by the Center Party were also voted down last year.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Climate told ERR that a draft concerning light personal mobility vehicles will be published and sent for interministerial approval in the coming weeks, but declined to disclose its more specific contents.

ERR reported in December that the ministry is considering introducing a minimum age requirement for using light personal mobility vehicles and in November that it plans to tighten rules for minors riding them.

