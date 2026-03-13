Eesti 200 to hold leadership election at end of March

The board of Eesti 200 decided to bring forward the elections for the party board and a new chair by several months.

Coalition party Eesti 200 has opted to bring forward its leadership elections to the end of this month, Postimees reported.

The party's board made the decision to bring forward elections to the leadership position, currently held by Education Minister Kristina Kallas, from August. Elections to the board will take place at the same time, and the general meeting to be held on March 29 will also discuss and approve strategy, including the pre-election manifesto.

The last general assembly was held in August 2024, when Kallas was elected chair with 172 votes, over Hendrik Johannes Terras, now regional affairs minister, who received 57 votes.

In January this year, several Eesti 200 politicians had already told ERR that discussions were underway within the party about moving the general assembly forward, to be better prepared for the parliamentary election campaign, though it was unclear at that time whether electing the party chair would also be on the agenda at the same meeting.

Kallas had remained evasive on this issue at the time, saying that the initial discussion concerned electing the board, which she described as a completely separate matter from electing the chair.

Kallas was the party's first leader, and she was later replaced by current Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, then Lauri Hussar, the Riigikogu speaker, before returning to office in 2024.

As well as Terras, another figure mentioned in the context of the leadership elections is former Tallinn deputy mayor Aleksei Jašin.

Eesti 200 has according to most polls long polled below the electoral threshold of 5 percent – the proportion needed to win seats in a given electoral district – and in January, according to a Kantar Emor poll commissioned by ERR, the party's rating dropped to a record low of 1 percent. This is below the 2-percent threshold required to qualify for state support.

Eesti 200 has 13 Riigikogu seats, down from 14 won at the 2023 Riigikogu election. Soon after entering office that year, the party was blighted by an embezzlement scandal concerning donations to Ukraine and involving a former MP. Eesti 200 is in office with the Reform Party.

The next Riigikogu elections are in March 2027.

