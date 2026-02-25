Poll: Reform's rising ratings stall

Reform boost in public support at the start of the year has now started to decline, according to data from Norstat's weekly survey commissioned by the Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut.

Based on the latest results, opposition parties Isamaa and Center are still the most popular among eligible voters with 27 percent and 21 percent, respectively. The figures have not changed in recent weeks.

Reform is in third place with 13.8 percent, but its support has dropped by 1.4 percent in recent weeks, down from 15.2 percent at the end of January.

The Social Democratic Party (13.6 percent) and EKRE (13.5 percent) are at the same level of popularity.

Political party support ratings from January 31-February 21, 2026. Source: Norstat/ÜI

Support for non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed stood at 5.8 percent, while coalition party Eesti 200 is polling at 2 percent, below the threshold.

In the latest survey, coalition parties were supported by a combined 15.8 percent of respondents, while 75.1 percent supported parliamentary opposition parties.

The latest aggregated results reflect the survey period from January 26 to February 21, during which 4,000 voting-age Estonian citizens were surveyed.

Based on the current support figures, Isamaa would win 31 seats in the Riigikogu, the Center Party 23, the Reform Party 14, the Social Democratic Party 14, and EKRE likewise 14. The Right-Wing Party would also cross the threshold, securing five mandates.

Riigikogu elections will take place in early March next year.

