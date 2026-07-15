Poll: SDE's rating surge stalls

A recent boost in support for the opposition Social Democratic Party has come to an end, the latest weekly survey by MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut and research firm Norstat Eesti AS shows.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE), which ranks third in the party popularity table, lost support, while Isamaa and the Centre Party, in the top two positions, increased their support over the past week, according to the results of a weekly poll conducted jointly by the Institute for Societal Research and polling company Norstat Eesti AS and published on Wednesday.

According to the latest results, Isamaa is the most popular party with 26.6 percent, followed by Center (22.5 percent), the Social Democrats (13.7 percent), and EKRE (13.6 percent).

Social Democrats' rating has risen in recent weeks, but has now fallen by 1.5 percent. Other parties' result has stayed the same.

The top four are followed by Reform (12.4 percent), non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed (6.2 percent) and Eesti 200 (1.7 percent).

The coalition parties – Reform and Eesti 200 – are supported by a combined 14.1 percent and the Riigikogu opposition parties by 76.4 percent of respondents.

The latest aggregate results cover the polling period from June 8 to July 13, during which a total of 4,000 voting-age citizens of the Republic of Estonia were surveyed.

Norstat survey June 14-July 13, 2026. Source: Norstat/MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute instituut

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