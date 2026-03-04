Poll: Reform Party falls to 5th place in popularity rankings

Reform has fallen to fifth place in the latest popularity survey by polling firm Norstat Eesti AS and Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut.

Based on the latest results, opposition Isamaa is the most popular party with 27.4 percent support, followed by Center (20.4 percent) and the Social Democratic Party (13.9 percent).

The top three are followed by EKRE (13 percent), Reform (12.9 percent), non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed (6.6 percent) and Eesti 200 (2 percent).

Reform, which is the biggest party in the governing coalition, has seen its support drop by 2.3 percentage points over the past four weeks.

Coalition parties – Reform and Eesti 200 – are backed by 14.9 percent of respondents, while 74.7 percent support parties in the Riigikogu opposition.

The latest aggregated results were gathered weekly between February 2 to March 1. A total of 4,000 Estonian citizens aged 18 and over took part in telephone and online surveys.



