Reinsalu and Kõlvart most popular choices for next prime minister

Urmas Reinsalu and Mihhail Kõlvart.
Urmas Reinsalu and Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The most popular candidates for prime minister –Isamaa chairman Urmas Reinsalu and Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart – are separated by only 1 percentage point in the most recent poll.

In a monthly survey by Norstat and the NGO Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut, 26 percent chose former foreign minister Reinsalu as their top choice for the next prime minister, while 25 percent supported former mayor of Tallinn Kõlvart.

EKRE's Martin Helme followed on 16 percent.

The top three were followed by currently Prime Kristen Michal (11 percent), Parempoolsed leader Lavly Perling (9 percent), SDE chairman and former interior minister Lauri Läänemets (8 percent) and Eesti 200 chair and education minister Kristina Kallas (5 percent).

Perling and Reinsalu saw a dip in their support over the last month, while Helme rose from fourth to third most popular. 

The latest results reflect the survey period from February 16 to 21, and a total of 1,000 voting-age citizens of the Republic of Estonia were surveyed.

Editor: Helen Wright, Mirjam Mäekivi

