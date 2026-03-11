Poll: Party ratings unchanged over last week

Support for Estonia's political parties has not changed significantly over the last week, the latest survey by research company Norstat Eesti AS and the NGO Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut show.

The data shows 27 percent of eligible voters prefer Isamaa, 21.2 percent back the Center Party, and 13.2 percent support the Social Democratic Party. All three parties are in opposition.

EKRE is level with the Social Democrats at 13.1 percent, while Reform is slightly below at 12.9 percent.

Non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed is supported by 6.6 percent of voters and junior coalition partner Eesti 200 by 2.2 percent.

In total, coalition parties are supported by 15.1 percent of respondents and opposition parties in the Riigikogu by 74.5 percent.

Twenty-seven percent of respondents think the government is doing a very good or rather good job, while 66 percent think it is doing a rather poor or very poor job.

Additionally, 20 percent of respondents approve of how Kristen Michal is performing as prime minister, while 62 percent disapprove.

The latest aggregate poll combined weekly ratings from February 9 to March 7. Four thousand Estonian citizens of voting age participated online and by phone.

