X!

Poll: Party ratings unchanged over last week

News
Facade of Toompea Castle, home of the Riigikogu.
Facade of Toompea Castle, home of the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Support for Estonia's political parties has not changed significantly over the last week, the latest survey by research company Norstat Eesti AS and the NGO Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut show.

The data shows 27 percent of eligible voters prefer Isamaa, 21.2 percent back the Center Party, and 13.2 percent support the Social Democratic Party. All three parties are in opposition.

EKRE is level with the Social Democrats at 13.1 percent, while Reform is slightly below at 12.9 percent.

Non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed is supported by 6.6 percent of voters and junior coalition partner Eesti 200 by 2.2 percent.

In total, coalition parties are supported by 15.1 percent of respondents and opposition parties in the Riigikogu by 74.5 percent.

Twenty-seven percent of respondents think the government is doing a very good or rather good job, while 66 percent think it is doing a rather poor or very poor job.

Additionally, 20 percent of respondents approve of how Kristen Michal is performing as prime minister, while 62 percent disapprove.

The latest aggregate poll combined weekly ratings from February 9 to March 7. Four thousand Estonian citizens of voting age participated online and by phone.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Mait Ots

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:25

Gallery: Exhibition breathes new life into old bedsheets

11:42

Reform Party politician proposes lowering mothers' income tax rate by 3.7%

11:04

Venture capitalist: A country with limited resources cannot be good at everything

10:37

Tallinn tram driver who attacked passenger for activating emergency brake fired

10:00

Estonian MP considers prime minister's MAGA criticism a mistake

09:35

EOK head: Controversial Henry Sildaru father bonus payment not a value call Updated

09:33

Warmer temperatures not putting a dampener on Otepää world cup biathlon stage

09:09

Hanwha Aerospace €100 million investment is an offer – not yet a done deal

08:04

Poll: Party ratings unchanged over last week

10.03

Vabamu marks Baltic University in Exile's 80th anniversary with film screening

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.03

Estonia's new ID cards a major headache for notaries

10.03

Inquiry started over Tallinn tram driver attack on passenger

10.03

Historic 1944 Estonian flag to return home from Australia

09.03

Fuel prices rise again at Estonian gas stations on Monday

10.03

Renewable energy company wants to build Baltics' largest data center in Estonia Updated

09.03

Estonian citizen suspected of aiding Iran arrested in Cyprus

10.03

Olympic medal-winning skier Henry Sildaru stands by father after photo leak

10.03

Care needed in the forest as bears wake up from winter hibernation

10.03

PM: Estonia an ally of US but not adopting MAGA ideology

10.03

Tallinn plans to 'green' dilapidated tramline stretch

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo