X!

Voters from all political parties support 2nd president term for Karis

News
The president's residence, Kadriorg Palace.
The president's residence, Kadriorg Palace. Source: Raigo Pajula/Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia
News

Three-quarters or more of voters of all parliamentary parties, except EKRE, support Alar Karis serving a second term as president, a new survey shows.

The presidential elections will be held in September and the candidate is elected by members of the parliament, not the public.

Although no official candidates have yet been nominated, the media has already speculated about several possible names.

In its latest survey, NGO Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut and Norstat studied which parties support Karis' continuing in the role.

First, respondents were asked: "Do you support Alar Karis continuing as president for a second term?" Seventeen percent of respondents said "No" or "Rather no," 70 percent said "Rather yes" or "Yes," and 13 percent answered "Don't know."

President Alar Karis. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

The data showed that Karis has support among all big parties: Center Party and SDE (both 81 percent), Isamaa (79 percent), and Reform (75 percent). EKRE had a slightly smaller majority at 55 percent.

Additionally, 76 percent of supporters of the non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed – which is polling over the 5 percent threshold – also back Karis for a second term.

Second, respondents were asked to show preferences for candidates mentioned in the media as possible candidates. Karis was by far the most popular, with over 40 percent support.

The following ranking emerged:

President Alar Karis — 41.6 percent

Former foreign minister and current MEP Marina Kaljurand — 5.5 percent

Entrepreneur Indrek Neivelt — 5.4 percent

Former President Kersti Kaljulaid — 4.7 percent

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise — 4.2 percent

Former prime minister and current MEP Jüri Ratas — 3.6 percent

Ambassador to NATO Jüri Luik — 2.9 percent

Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov — 2.3 percent

Lawyer and former Chancellor of Justice Allar Jõks — 2 percent

Former foreign minister and current MEP Urmas Paet — 1.6 percent

President of Estonian Academy of Sciences Tarmo Soomere — 1.1 percent

Former Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General and current MP Indrek Tarand — 1 percent

Former foreign minister and current MEP Sven Mikser — 0.9 percent

Auditor General Janar Holm — 0.6 percent

Former EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas — 0.5 percent

Former EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson — 0.5 percent

Don't know — 21.5 percent

Norstat conducted the survey online on March 2 among Estonian citizens aged 18 and older, with a total of 1,001 respondents participating.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:07

First signs of spring hit Estonia as summer visitor birds start arriving

11:46

Ex-air force chief: US success in Iran is what Russia coveted in Ukraine

11:18

Russian navy tests anti-aircraft missiles in the Baltic

10:48

Alar Karis on second presidential term bid: I'll think about it

10:24

Keeping oil shale power running still cheaper than building gas-fired plants

09:55

Police deny storing protester ID data, photos

09:25

Consumer prices rose 3.2 percent on-year

08:36

Voters from all political parties support 2nd president term for Karis

08:11

Analyst: Government consumption is behind small GDP growth

02.03

Middle East flight cancellations leave Estonians searching for alternative routes home

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.03

Estonian embassy building complex in Abu Dhabi damaged

02.03

Estonian defense minister arrives in Oman from Dubai Updated

02.03

Estonian Foreign Ministry updates Middle East travel advice due to conflict

02.03

Slim bodies of Estonian youths hid high blood sugar levels around re-independence

02.03

Middle East flight cancellations leave Estonians searching for alternative routes home

02.03

FM: No signs of Middle East airspace opening any time soon

28.02

Estonia's Prangli island cut off from the mainland no more

02.03

Travel agents say Iran war has not brought a wave of cancellations

02.03

Police conclude Epstein files hold no clues to crimes committed in Estonia

02.03

Doctors: Vaping results in new and severe pulmonary diseases

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo