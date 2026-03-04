X!

Defense minister most popular member of government

News
Hanno Pevkur
Hanno Pevkur Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur is the most trusted member of the ruling Reform-Eesti 200 coalition, a new survey by pollster Emor shows.

Pevkur (27 percent) is followed by Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform), Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), all with 18 percent.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal scored 15 percent of the respondents' votes, putting him in joint 7th place with Minister of Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200).

"Compared with the survey conducted last summer, the gaps at the top have now widened. Pevkur is by far the most trusted, while trust in both Ligi and Joller has somewhat decreased compared with the June survey," said Aivar Voog, research manager at Emor.

Trust has also declined in Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200).

"One possible reason here may be the plan to reform public transport. However, trust in Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna and Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform) has increased somewhat," Voog added.

A total of 1,148 residents of Estonia aged 16 and over were surveyed between February 11-18. 

Respondents were given a list of politicians and asked to assess whom they trust.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Urmet Kook

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:01

Pro-Palestine hackers launched cyberattacks on Estonia in 2025

15:14

Visits to Estonia's historic lighthouses saw 5-year low in 2025

14:56

Endocrinologist: Obesity impacting Estonian kids' health starting in kindergarten

14:25

Estonian basketball star Henri Veesaar helps North Carolina extend winning streak

14:17

Tõnismägi State High School should be completed by 2030

13:49

Man dies after head-on collision between car and bus near Tallinn

13:21

Argo Rosin: Wind farms and 'scientific consensus'

12:48

1st repatriation flight for Estonians from Oman to Tallinn departs on March 5

12:47

Study: Youth find LGBTIQ+ community in Estonia most hated of all minorities

12:25

Deforestation of Pärnu Rail Baltic terminal area begins

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.03

Estonian embassy building complex in Abu Dhabi damaged

03.03

Foreign ministry updates Egypt travel recommendations over Middle East tensions

03.03

Russian icebreaker enters Estonian territorial waters without permission

03.03

Reparing damaged trams will cost around €700,000

03.03

Mehran Eftekhari: Estonia as a blueprint for how to wash away the grime of occupation

03.03

New population forecast drastically downgrades Tallinn's growth estimate

03.03

Russian navy tests anti-aircraft missiles in the Baltic

02.03

Police conclude Epstein files hold no clues to crimes committed in Estonia

02.03

Estonian Foreign Ministry updates Middle East travel advice due to conflict

03.03

Estonia boycotting Friday's Paralympic opening ceremony

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo