Defense minister most popular member of government

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur is the most trusted member of the ruling Reform-Eesti 200 coalition, a new survey by pollster Emor shows.

Pevkur (27 percent) is followed by Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform), Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), all with 18 percent.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal scored 15 percent of the respondents' votes, putting him in joint 7th place with Minister of Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200).

"Compared with the survey conducted last summer, the gaps at the top have now widened. Pevkur is by far the most trusted, while trust in both Ligi and Joller has somewhat decreased compared with the June survey," said Aivar Voog, research manager at Emor.

Trust has also declined in Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200).

"One possible reason here may be the plan to reform public transport. However, trust in Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna and Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform) has increased somewhat," Voog added.

A total of 1,148 residents of Estonia aged 16 and over were surveyed between February 11-18.

Respondents were given a list of politicians and asked to assess whom they trust.

