Minister: Most of Putin's friends already in hell or rotting in prison

Most of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's allies are now dead, in hell, or in prison and his authority is declining, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Thursday.

The minister made his remarks at the regular government press conference Thursday lunchtime and in the aftermath of U.S.-Israeli airstrikes which at the weekend killed Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other members of the Iranian leadership, and following January's U.S. special operation to remove former Venzuelan president Nicolás Maduro from office.

Tsahkna added that the leadership in China and North Korea remain for the time being, but that Putin's hold is gradually collapsing.

"All of Putin's friends are either already in heaven or in hell — likely in hell — or sitting in prison. A few remain. North Korea remains, let's say China too; maybe a few others. But generally, the point of this narrative, without any joking, is that Putin's authority is falling apart," Tsahkna said.

Tsahkna also answered a question posed by Eesti Ekspress journalist Madis Hindre on whether the U.S. has asked Estonia for any form of support at present. Tsahkna said no military assistance had been requested.

"We have not been officially approached with a request to send any of our troops. Yesterday we also discussed the same theme with the foreign ministers of the Baltic Sea region and shared information. But if our allies ask for specific assistance, we will certainly consider it, because Estonia has always helped its allies. At the moment, however, there is no plan or understanding of what for and how," Tsahkna said.

According to the minister, there are also no indications that Israel or the U.S. are currently planning to move into Iran using ground forces.

"Especially the United States has quite bad memories of that, and so do we. In fact, the U.S. Secretary of War has also said that the goal is not to establish a new democratic regime but that they have their own objectives," Tsahkna went on.

"What those objectives are exactly and in full — I'll be fully frank — we do not know, and they certainly will not share that. In reality, it is the case that President Donald Trump is the person who initiates and ends U.S. actions — we cannot say according to exactly what logic this happens. However, we are in close communication with the U.S. administration and also receive intelligence. But predicting exactly what will happen next there is very difficult," the minister continued.

Ahead of Tsahkna's remarks at the press conference, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) had said that he has various contacts with U.S. representatives, adding that a few days earlier he had met with the U.S. ambassador to Estonia, Roman Pipko.

As for the death of Khamenei, Michal also called it wholly reasonable that there is now one fewer of Vladimir Putin's allies left in the world.

"That is certainly very reasonable. Maduro, who was a member of Putin's 'friends' club, has gone. Now there is one fewer again, and so on. The more further nuclear capabilities and other major weapons capabilities are kept out of the hands of such dictatorial administrations, the better," Michal said.

"If Estonia is asked for assistance, we will certainly consider it. We are definitely ready to help our allies," the prime minister added.

Maduro is in pre-trial detention in New York having been extradited to the U.S.

