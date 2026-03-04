X!

1st repatriation flight for Estonians from Oman to Tallinn departs on March 5

Airplane (Photo is illustrative).
Airplane (Photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The first extraordinary flight from Oman to Tallinn for Estonian citizens trying to get home from the Middle East will depart on Thursday (March 5), Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna has said.

The first extraordinary flight has been organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from Muscat Airport in Oman to Tallinn and can seat 180 people.

Travelers who have registered on the ministry's Reisi Targalt website will receive a direct notification.

The cost of the one-way journey is €400 per person, plus a transfer fee depending on the traveller's location. The state will cover the remaining cost, which is around €1,000 per person.

Tickets are sold through Novatours, the ministry's official partner for organizing the extraordinary flight.

Bus transfers are also planned to take Estonian citizens to Muscat Airport. Only passengers who have purchased a ticket for the special flight will be able to reserve a seat on the bus.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks those who are unable to obtain a ticket for the first special flight not to travel to Muscat independently without a confirmed flight ticket.

The timing and location of the next special flight will depend on the security situation in each country.

"Preparations are already underway for the next flight. Further information will be sent to people by email and SMS notification as soon as possible," Tsahkna said.

"We are doing everything possible to ensure that people can return home from the region as quickly as possible," he added.

To register on the Reisi Targalt website, visit https://reisitargalt.vm.ee/registreeri-reis/

Much of Middle Eastern airspace has been closed since Saturday, after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, hitting targets across the country. Tehran launched retaliatory strikes at Israel and U.S. bases across the region in Israel, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar. 

Around 1,500 Estonians were in Dubai and the UAE last week, many were visiting during the school winter break.

Editor: Helen Wright

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

