The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has updated its travel advice in light of the current situation in the Middle East. Estonian citizens in the region are advised to follow local information channels and the instructions of the countries they are currently in.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assesses the situation hour by hour and remains in constant contact with other countries. Our primary recommendation is that citizens remain where they currently are and wait until airspace reopens and air traffic resumes," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said.

"We have also taken into account the possibility that special flights may need to be organized. At present, it is most important to follow local channels and comply with the instructions of the host country," the minister added.



A large number of Middle Eastern countries have closed their airspace and airports. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs cannot predict when airspace will reopen or close again, and it is important to stress that open airspace does not guarantee that all flights will operate.



As there is a lot of misinformation circulating on social media, the ministry recommends relying only on official channels in both Estonia and the country of your stay.

Below are the latest travel recommendations provided by the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs by country as of Monday, March 2 at 6.45 p.m. Estonian time:

United Arab Emirates

Dubai and Abu Dhabi remain under attack. It is important to remain calm and stay indoors, away from windows and doors. Follow the instructions of local authorities and inform your loved ones of your situation.

In the UAE, people should receive a mobile phone alert warning of the threat of air raids. Please follow these notifications.

Anyone who has received an alert message on their phone is advised to take shelter, move to the lowest possible floor and stay away from windows.

In Dubai, receipt of warning messages depends on your location (push notifications based on mobile tower location). According to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, geolocation from mobile devices is used to provide precise warning messages.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is seeking clarification regarding the UAE's plan to compensate for extended hotel stays due to the situation. Current practice varies between cities, but we are working to obtain clear information.

UAE airspace is closed. There is no precise forecast for its reopening.

Go to the airport only once it is confirmed that your flight is operating. If your flight has been cancelled, consult your airline regarding the next available departure or alternative routes and await further developments.

Go to the airport only once it is confirmed that your flight is operating. If your flight has been cancelled, consult your airline regarding the next available departure or alternative routes and await further developments. The UAE land border with Oman (Hatta–Al Wajajah crossing) is open, but border traffic is very slow.

Citizens who have decided to travel independently should note that Oman may close its airspace and borders at any time. We advise against travelling to Oman without confirmed flight tickets. Border crossing into Oman may take considerably longer than planned.

Official UAE press releases, links to channels and contact numbers are available here: https://node-runner-shahfili10.replit.app/

UAE tourist information lines: Abu Dhabi Tourism Police +971 28002626 and +971 25127777; Dubai Tourism Police +971 46096239.

When travelling, rely on information provided by your airline. Airport information lines can provide updates on entry and departure procedures at that time. Please note that lines may be congested: Dubai Airport +971 4224555; Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport +971 25055555.

Israel

We recommend that Estonian citizens leave Israel. Airspace is closed. All land border crossings with Egypt and Jordan are currently operating as normal.

Please monitor local channels and security alerts and act accordingly.

Saudi Arabia

Airspace is open. Go to the airport only once it is confirmed that your flight is operating. Citizens wishing to travel through Saudi Arabia from other countries must note that a visa is required and can be applied for electronically.

Stay indoors, away from windows, doors and open areas. Follow the instructions of local authorities and inform your loved ones of your situation.

Qatar

Airspace is closed. The land border with Saudi Arabia (Abu Samra crossing) is open. Please note that entry into Saudi Arabia requires a visa, which can be applied for electronically.

Stay indoors, away from windows, doors and open areas. Follow the instructions of local authorities and inform your loved ones of your situation.

Oman

The security situation throughout the Middle East is tense and may change rapidly. Airspace has been closed in several countries in the region and air traffic is disrupted. This may also affect flights to or from Oman and cause delays and cancellations worldwide. We recommend contacting your airline to confirm flight status before travelling and allowing for possible route changes and unexpected disruptions.

Citizens who have decided to travel independently should note that Oman may close its airspace and borders at any time. We advise against traveling to Oman without confirmed flight tickets. Border crossings may take considerably longer than planned, flights are largely overbooked and local hotels are filling up quickly.

Egypt

Following recent military attacks against Iran and subsequent counter-attacks in several Middle Eastern countries, security risks have increased across the region. There is a risk of further escalation. Airspace has been closed in several countries in the region and air traffic is disrupted. This may affect flights transiting through or travelling to Egypt and cause delays and cancellations worldwide. Travelers are advised to contact their airline and check flight status before heading to the airport and to allow for possible route changes and longer waiting times.

The security situation may change rapidly and without prior warning.

Cyprus

Following the attack on a United Kingdom military base in Cyprus on March 2, security risks in the region have increased and there is a risk of escalation. Estonian citizens in Cyprus are asked to follow the instructions and security advisories of local authorities and monitor official communications.

Any further deterioration of the situation may result in movement restrictions, transport disruptions (including air traffic), increased checks and other unforeseen security-related restrictions.

***

All Estonian citizens in the Middle East region are requested to register their short-term stay on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

If necessary, please contact konsul@mfa.ee or call the 24-hour emergency number +372 5301 9999 for information.

Information will also be updated on an ongoing basis on the Foreign Ministry's online consul site and on www.vm.ee.

