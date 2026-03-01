Estonian embassy building complex in Abu Dhabi damaged

The high-rise complex where Estonia's embassy in Abu Dhabi is located has been damaged during this weekend's missile and drone attacks launched by Iran in the Middle East.

On Saturday, the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, hitting targets across the country.

Tehran launched retaliatory strikes at Israel and U.S. bases across the region in Israel, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

Over the past 24 hours, hostilities have expanded beyond Iran's borders and Iran (IRGC) has continued large-scale ballistic missile and drone attacks against several Gulf states, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said in a statement: "[We have] received information that a high-rise complex in Abu Dhabi housing the Estonian Embassy has been hit. Fortunately, all embassy staff are safe."

The ministry said there is still a "great threat" across the Middle East region.

Tsahkna said the ministry is working around the clock to assist Estonian citizens abroad and help them return home.

"We are also in constant contact with other countries in order to organise evacuation flights if necessary," he said in a statement. "At present, the most important thing is to monitor local channels and follow their instructions."

A large number of Middle Eastern countries have closed their airspace and airports. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs cannot predict when airspace will reopen or close again, and it is important to stress that open airspace does not guarantee that all flights will operate.

Updated travel advice

On Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs updated its travel advisories for the following countries: Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan.

United Arab Emirates

• Dubai and Abu Dhabi remain targets of attacks. It is important to remain calm and stay indoors, away from windows and doors. Follow the instructions of local authorities and inform your loved ones of your situation.

• In the UAE, people should receive a mobile phone alert warning of air raid danger. Please follow these notifications.

• The UAE government has confirmed that it will partially cover tourists' expenses resulting from extended stays due to hostilities. To our knowledge, Dubai is prepared to compensate extended hotel bookings at a later stage. We are awaiting further details and compensation conditions from the local authorities.

• UAE airspace is closed. There is no precise forecast for its reopening.

• Go to the airport only once it is confirmed that your flight is operating. If your flight has been cancelled, consult your airline regarding the next available departure or alternative routes and await further developments.

• The UAE land border with Oman (Hatta–Al Wajajah crossing) is open, but border traffic is very slow.

• UAE tourist information lines: Abu Dhabi Tourism Police +971 28002626 and +971 25127777; Dubai Tourism Police +971 46096239.

• When travelling, rely on information provided by your airline. Airport information lines can provide updates on entry and departure procedures at that time. Please note that lines may be congested:

Dubai Airport +971 4224555

Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport +971 25055555

Israel

• We recommend that Estonian citizens leave Israel. Southern land border crossings with Egypt and Jordan are currently open. Central and northern crossings with Jordan are currently closed.

• Please monitor local channels and security alerts and act accordingly.

Saudi Arabia

• Airspace is open. Go to the airport only once it is confirmed that your flight is operating. Citizens wishing to travel through Saudi Arabia from other countries must note that a visa is required and can be applied for electronically.

• Stay indoors, away from windows, doors and open areas. Follow the instructions of local authorities and inform your loved ones of your situation.

Qatar

• Airspace is closed. The land border with Saudi Arabia (Abu Samra crossing) is open. Please note that entry into Saudi Arabia requires a visa, which can be applied for electronically.

• Stay indoors, away from windows, doors and open areas. Follow the instructions of local authorities and inform your loved ones of your situation.

Oman

• Due to the regional situation, disruptions to air traffic may occur. Go to the airport only once it is confirmed that your flight is operating.

Egypt

• There is currently no direct threat to Egypt.

Contact details

All Estonian citizens in the Middle East region are requested to register their short-term stay on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

If necessary, please contact konsul@mfa.ee or call the 24-hour emergency number +372 5301 9999 for information.

Information will also be updated on an ongoing basis on the Foreign Ministry's online consul site and on www.vm.ee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!