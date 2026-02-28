Foreign ministry recommends Estonian citizens leave Israel following Iran strikes

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recommended any Estonian citizens currently in Israel leave the country, following the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran which began Saturday morning.

"We recommend that Estonian citizens leave Israel while it is still possible. Land border crossings with Egypt and Jordan are currently open," the ministry wrote in a statement.

"Due to the hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, between Israel, the U.S., and Iran, Israel has closed its airspace indefinitely," the ministry noted.

The ministry has called for all Estonian citizens currently in the Middle East region to register their short-term stay on the ministry site or by konsul@mfa.ee., and to follow instructions given by local authorities.

For those in Israel specifically, the ministry recommends downloading the Tzofar – Red Alert app, which provides real-time alerts on hostile missile strikes.

Person taking shelter in Jerusalem during an air raid warning. Source: SCANPIX / AFP / AHMAD GHARABLI

"In the event of a missile threat, sirens will sound in the area. On hearing a siren, immediately move to a shelter or an indoor safe room and remain there for at least 10 minutes after the siren warning ends. If you do not know the location of the nearest shelter, enter a building and look for a windowless stairwell or basement. If there are no buildings nearby, lie down and cover your head with your hands. If you are driving, stop the vehicle safely and enter the nearest building or lie on the ground and wait for 10 minutes," the ministry also advised.

The ministry said "fewer than 10" Estonian citizens are known to be currently staying in Israel on a short-term basis.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs later told ERR on Saturday that more than 200 Estonian citizens in the UAE have already made contact and are registering "very actively."

Reform Party MP and Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee chair Marko Mihkelson noted on his social media account that "The U.S. and Israel are pursuing regime change in Iran, which would have a major impact on global geopolitics."

"The outcome could determine whether the world moves closer to a third world war or succeeds in preventing one," Mihkelson added.

After weeks of talks and rhetoric over Iran and particularly its nuclear weapons program, the U.S. and Israel have launched what U.S. President Donald Trump has described as ongoing "major combat operations" and which Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz has called a "pre-emptive attack" against Iran.

Explosions were also reportedly heard in Tehran, Iran's capital, from around 9 a.m. local time Saturday, and also in multiple other cities across the country.

--

