X!

Minister: Weakening Iran regime direct boost to Europe's security

News
Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Erik Peinar/Riigikogu
News

Significantly weakening the Iran regime will bring benefits to European security, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Saturday.

Estonia is closely monitoring the Middle East and is in contact with its citizens there, he added.

Israel and the U.S. launched coordinated military action against Iran this morning, Saturday, focusing on the Islamic republic's missile and nuclear facilities as well as Iranian government institutions.

Iran has responded with attacks on Israel and on U.S. military bases in the region, including in Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, and Jordan. "Estonia is closely monitoring the situation, and we are in constant contact with our embassies and citizens in the Middle East region," Tsahkna stated.

Tsahkna put the emphasis on halting Iran's nuclear weapons program as the main rationale for the strikes and for supporting them, along with regional instability.
"We have consistently stressed that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon and have expressed serious concern over Iran's destabilizing activities, which threaten both regional and broader international security," he added.

Estonia supports EU sanctions against the Iranian regime for severe human rights violations, including brutal repression that has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people, as well as for its support of Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine, Tsahkna said.

Estonia also supports the EU's decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

Iran being aligned with Russia is also a highly significant issue for Estonia, he said.

"Iran is an active supporter of Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine, and weakening the Iranian regime directly strengthens European security," Tsahkna went on.

At the same time, avoidance of escalation was crucial too, the minister said.
"We call on all parties to avoid further escalation. Reducing tensions, returning to diplomatic efforts, and adhering to international law are necessary to ensure both regional and global stability and to protect civilians."

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Saturday morning that regime change in Iran was a key factor in the actions taken by his country and Israel.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:34

Minister: Weakening Iran regime direct boost to Europe's security

15:26

Kukruse Estonian flag illumination saga may need €14,000 solution

15:10

Reform MP: Vital Europe backs US and Israel in Iran strikes

13:27

Moldova's deputy PM: EU accession process is an 'individual exercise'

12:25

MEP: Iran likely unable to respond in force to US-Israel strikes

11:46

Foreign ministry recommends Estonian citizens leave Israel following Iran strikes

10:47

Forest cleared at Pärnu County defense industry park site

09:20

Rescuer's Tartu ice plunge stark reminder of importance of safety

09:04

Doctors: Artificial intelligence already saving lives in Estonia

08:39

Estonia rallies to beat Sweden on the road in basketball World Cup qualifier

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.02

Six year-old boy steals the show at Estonian Independence Day gala concert

27.02

Cold spell duration record in Estonia set just as temperatures start rising again

27.02

Tallinn to abolish Lubja tram stop when route restoration work finishes

08:39

Estonia rallies to beat Sweden on the road in basketball World Cup qualifier

27.02

Intel report: Russia's invasion of Ukraine 'one of slowest wars in military history'

27.02

Tallinn trams switch to 'free' timetable due to freezing rain Updated

27.02

Around 500 counterfeit banknotes detected in Estonia in 2025

27.02

Former top official: The once European Union no longer exists

27.02

New ice road between Vormsi and mainland opens on Friday Updated

26.02

Tartu's 108-meter 'ice carousel' open to the public

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo