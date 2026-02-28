Minister: Weakening Iran regime direct boost to Europe's security

Estonia is closely monitoring the Middle East and is in contact with its citizens there, he added.

Israel and the U.S. launched coordinated military action against Iran this morning, Saturday, focusing on the Islamic republic's missile and nuclear facilities as well as Iranian government institutions.

Iran has responded with attacks on Israel and on U.S. military bases in the region, including in Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, and Jordan. "Estonia is closely monitoring the situation, and we are in constant contact with our embassies and citizens in the Middle East region," Tsahkna stated.

Tsahkna put the emphasis on halting Iran's nuclear weapons program as the main rationale for the strikes and for supporting them, along with regional instability.

"We have consistently stressed that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon and have expressed serious concern over Iran's destabilizing activities, which threaten both regional and broader international security," he added.

Estonia supports EU sanctions against the Iranian regime for severe human rights violations, including brutal repression that has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people, as well as for its support of Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine, Tsahkna said.

Estonia also supports the EU's decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

Iran being aligned with Russia is also a highly significant issue for Estonia, he said.

"Iran is an active supporter of Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine, and weakening the Iranian regime directly strengthens European security," Tsahkna went on.

At the same time, avoidance of escalation was crucial too, the minister said.

"We call on all parties to avoid further escalation. Reducing tensions, returning to diplomatic efforts, and adhering to international law are necessary to ensure both regional and global stability and to protect civilians."

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Saturday morning that regime change in Iran was a key factor in the actions taken by his country and Israel.

