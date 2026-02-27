Isamaa chair: Some parties too spineless to openly oppose Alar Karis 2nd term

While some political parties oppose Alar Karis getting a second term as Estonian president, they lack the courage to openly state that, Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu said.

"No parliamentary party has ruled Karis out; some have not been able to express their position," Reinsalu told "Terevisioon". "During a security crisis, there is no point in replacing a head of state who enjoys high trust. This is a reserve of continuity. One would hope that parties can rise above intrigue and send a message of certainty to society," he went on.

The presidential election, held at the Riigikogu, is to take place next August. Karis had earlier said he would not be likely to run for a second term, but in recent days parties have referenced such a move with varying degrees of enthusiasm – the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is the only elected party that has stated opposition to Karis returning as president, as the party had done the first time around.

Reform's Riigikogu group leader Õnne Pillak, also appearing on Friday's edition of "Terevisioon," mentioned Foreign Ministry Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov in the context of a potential presidential bid, though downplayed it. "I would not get stuck on a single name. What matters is that the person be a strong representative of foreign policy," Pillak said.

The Foreign Minister, Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), and President Karis had recently been involved in a war of words on the issue of a just and fair outcome for Ukraine once the stalled Russian invasion, now entering its fifth year, ends.

Urmas Reinsalu and Õnne Pillak talking to ERR's Reimo Sildvee on Friday's 'Terevisioon.' Source: ERR

Meanwhile, Reinsalu reiterated that Isamaa supports Karis continuing in office as president.

"This is a serious moment of choice for President Karis, and I hope he will give a positive answer," Reinsalu said, referring to the council of elders of the Riigikogu deciding Thursday to send parliamentary speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) to meet Karis to ask for his consent to run.

Hussar will meet Karis in the "near future," Reinsalu said.

Estonian society also needs clarity and a sense of security, he went on. "Society needs clarity. Even attempts to bring many different likable people onto the stage do not add clarity. There are weighty arguments, including security-related ones, in favor of reuniting society."

"Criticism of Karis's foreign policy activities actually amounts to sidelining Karis by those who present these arguments," the Isamaa leader added.

Pillak had listed security policy and foreign policy as the president's primary areas of competence and said that as a result, a president should be capable of uniting society.

"The Reform Party has supported the incumbent president, but we cannot ignore the fact that Karis has said he is not planning a second term. Therefore, it is only natural to clarify whether the president has changed his position," Pillak stated.

She also noted that her gut feeling is that even if President Karis says he is ready for a second term, other candidates may arise. "Electing a president without discussion — I don't know whether that is the most reasonable approach," she added. "I have heard that the Social Democrats would prefer a female diplomat or politician."

Õnne Pillak Source: Helen Kattai

When he first became president, in August 2021, Karis ran unopposed and was elected at the second Riigikogu ballot. If Riigikogu voting is inconclusive – a two-thirds majority is needed – the process moves to the regional electoral college (which convenes in Tallinn) and, if that draws a blank too, returns to the 101 Riigikogu MPs' hands. If no president is elected after that, the Riigikogu's council of elders, consisting of the party group chairs, the speaker, and the two deputy speakers, makes the decision. This was how Karis's predecessor, Kersti Kaljulaid, was elected in 2016.

An added dimension comes from the fact that Riigikogu elections follow in March 2027, yet the political parties need to come to enough of a consensus on a presidential candidate for the two-thirds majority to be reached.

