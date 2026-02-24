Alar Karis: The future depends on the choices each of us makes

Estonia's continuity is not a self-evident gift, but a responsibility borne by every generation, President Alar Karis said during his Independence Day speech. The future hinges on choices made by each and every one of us, headded.

I like Estonia the way it is.

Estonia is small, but there are good people here.

I like Estonia because it is my grandfather's land.

It's nice to be in Estonia. I like how the sun shines in summer.

These are the thoughts of first-year pupils at Tallinn's Mustamäe High School on this, our country's birthday.

Children enjoy living in Estonia. We've all done our part towards it. Standing straight and with assuredness, we can look into the eyes of all those who have cared for this land. The eyes of earlier generations; of our ancestors. Of everyone who has wished to hold the future in the palm of their hand.

What we create together reflects in our faces: satisfaction over what we have achieved, wisdom from what we have experienced, and a lasting, steady curiosity. Yet, more and more, there is also doubt and apprehension there. And most certainly too much of ourselves and rather little of others.

"History is an interplay of light and shadow. Times are brighter at some points, darker at others. Everything, as always in life and history, depends on each individual choice," as author Viivi Luik has said.

My dear people,

It is in our nature to long for what has been, for a time when everything felt more certain and secure. However, I, as a developmental biologist, dare to assure you of this: time cannot be stopped. If life stands still, then it doesn't pause, but ends. Furthermore, only those who can adapt will survive in times of change. Adaptational wisdom becomes an indicator of vitality.

The world is in a state of change. Cooperation and solidarity are being replaced by force and threats of it, negotiations by coercion to abide by unilateral decisions, institutions by the arbitrary acts of great powers, and principles by narrow and selfish interests. It sometimes feels as if old ideals are being used merely as fig leaves, in the shadow of which certain actors conduct their own self-centred affairs.

How can these tests be managed without falling victim to them? We must be smart and prepared for a range of situations, including the chance that it's no longer possible to return to what was.

It is crucial that we not find ourselves alone on the stormy global sea. In these unusual circumstances, we still hold several ropes to stay the sails, help us catch the wind, and keep our course. In a world where power dominates, our earlier touchstone – never again alone– is even clearer and beyond any doubt.

But with whom shall we go forward? With those who cherish democracy, the rule of law, and human rights. With those who honor countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity and recognize every nation's right to choose its own path and security solutions. With those for whom the right to self-defence and the peaceful resolution of conflicts are values, not leverage for negotiations.

Solidarity between the Nordic region, Scandinavia, and the Baltic states is crucial for preserving what I mentioned above. We share the same goals and social perspectives; we finish one another's sentences; we have a common sense of security and outlook on life.

Regardless of the direction in which global winds are blowing, NATO and the European Union will remain cornerstones of our world. European member states have an ever-greater role to play in bolstering both unions' influence. Therefore, we need a common mindset, unity, and swifter decision-making – mutual solidarity that derives strength from our shared values.

Other democratic states form a third pillar, at the heart of which are the transatlantic ties that likewise constitute NATO's backbone. One of these is the United States of America, which plays a tremendous role in defending Europe and Estonia. Like Europe without the U.S., the U.S. without Europe would be weaker, more ineffectual, and more alone in the world.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Today, the real test of our values lies in Ukraine. I recently met with Ukrainian veterans – people who call themselves Europe's bulletproof vest.

It is an honest and striking comparison that vividly reminds us – Ukraine's defences must not crumble. It is our duty to ensure that the vest withstands the onslaught and continues to stop the bullets. We must take action to ensure that Ukraine remains free. That a peace suitable to Ukraine is achieved. That Russia, the aggressor and initiator of this war, returns to its own boundaries and focuses on the concerns of its state and people instead of attacking neighbours.

Mechanisms of international pressure are gears in motion. They may grind at an agonisingly slow pace, but they are working around the clock. For the aggressor, they make waging war and maintaining a unified society increasingly harder with every day.

We must buttress our own security steadily and with careful calculation; without unneeded noise or bravado. Instead of fretting, we should focus on everyday tasks and accomplish them in the best way possible. Finding friends, preserving alliances, and maintaining our clarity and steadfast resolve.

Only a secure and well-defended state grants its people the courage to make long-term decisions: establishing a home, developing a business, raising children.

But, my dear friends, what is the long-term objective of Estonia's spiritedness and security?

What kind of future do we want to leave for our children?

If we wish to persevere as a state and a people, then we must find a way to halt our population decline and instill confidence in each and every one of us.

Last year, 9,092 children were born in Estonia. Never in the last century has there been so few births. It is a painful truth: our population shrank by the size of Põlva in a single year. It is no ephemeral phenomenon. If we are unable to reverse the trend, then in just two generations' time, there will be fewer than a million of us remaining.

However, the gap lies not only in birth-rate statistics. Although we as a nation are active and energetic, that superficial liveliness hides a deep loneliness acknowledged by a staggering 60 percent of Estonians. It is most dire among the youth, demonstrating that we have established a rhythm which may run flawlessly in technical terms, but in which we are losing the ability to simply and genuinely 'be' together.

When that inner warmth cools, outer frost can run amok. Nearly 50 people die of winter cold in Estonia annually – it has already claimed more than 10 lives in the first weeks of this calendar year alone.

Perishing, forlorn, in unheated homes or abandoned nooks speaks painful truths about our collective carelessness. Those frozen souls are the quietest and most woeful aspect of our modern lifestyle – it is the price we pay for distancing from one another and cultivating a rising indifference.

These signs of voiceless decline are not the concern of a distant future, but cast a shadow over our daily lives right now: our preschools, schools, healthcare, cultural vitality, and national defence capability. Estonia's continuity is not a self-evident gift, but a responsibility borne by every generation.

My dear people,

Understanding different generations' aspirations and life choices, comprehending their values and expectations, and offering support when necessary are what matter most.

We've spoken about a child-friendly Estonia, but too little about an Estonia that trusts the parent, values mothers' and fathers' self-fulfilment, guarantees honest competition on the labor market, and supports those left alone. So that every person might have equal opportunities to participate in society. So that Estonia might be a fine place to live and raise children without worry or harassment.

Parents say they fear for the stability of their partnership, the retention of their employment, and the suitability of their living space; they're worried about physical and mental stress and keeping up both at work and at home. To quote Piret, a mother of two: "Work life and societal demands are so intense that people burn out before they reach the phase of having kids."

Let it be said that having children is every individual's personal decision, but it is a decision that ultimately affects the fate of society as a whole. It is up to us to decide whether and to what extent our society favours having and raising children and looking after their parents.

Estonia's labor market must provide for parents, not punish them with reduced competitiveness or closing doors to future advancement. A good employee is not the last to leave the office, but one whose work is finished.

A flexible schedule and remote work aren't a necessity of families alone. They're also essential for maintaining life in rural and less-populated areas where a long, daily drive to the nearest population centre is exhausting and expensive.

We likewise need clearer boundaries between work and private life. This will reduce the pressure on parents, who shouldn't have to feel obligated to compete with other employees who lack family obligations.

Estonia provides considerable family support, but what matters even more than money is a sense of security. Such support has been overly volatile in the whirlwinds of these last few years. Families must be returned their confidence.

My dear friends,

As a father of three children, I can assure you that becoming a parent is an irreplaceable part of human joy and self-fulfilment.

Problems are too often left to the mother to shoulder. However, a mother and father alone aren't enough to raise a child: you need an entire village. Community provides a sense of security.

How can the state safeguard and nourish parents' joy and confidence? Estonia can be made more parent-friendly by improving families' welfare, creating equal opportunities in education and extracurricular activities, and strengthening inclusion.

Our well-being depends on Estonia's entrepreneurism and economic health. A strong economy requires the audacity to implement new technologies and apply our researchers' knowledge in business – to find our own path and uniqueness.

Applying foresight in national decisions is the bedrock of economic stability. Let us heed our entrepreneurs, who stress the need for clarity and continuity. Now, today, let us take an honest and pragmatic look at the national budget and taxes. Trust must be established – new taxes should be discussed before elections, not only after the votes have been counted.

We must take an equally honest and pragmatic look at education as well. Estonia has been proud to offer its children one of the best educations in Europe. However, the most recent Human Development Report warns that cracks have formed in that education's foundations. We must not accept a situation in which young persons' future and career success are determined not by their talents or intentions, but by where they live and the weight of their family's wallet.

That is how an education gap forms. It isn't purely the concern of the school or a teacher, but affects us all. The consequences of an education gap can be perceived all around us: in health, security, and the desire to have a say in national affairs. Data shows that a better education gives one better opportunities in nearly every aspect of life.

When we set up our artificial-intelligence education programme, the goal was clear: access for all. Money shouldn't hamper the use of smart assistants, no matter if a paid account or the lack of a new device stands in the way.

As of today, the digital application created by Estonia's very own experts and researchers has found its way to our schools. We are only just beginning to learn and adapt. However, one thing is clear: without that programme, the artificial-intelligence education gap would have exacerbated exponentially.

My dear listeners,

Every person living in Estonia must have equal rights and opportunities to manage their affairs. Nevertheless, studies show that Estonian residents' sense of inclusion has fallen over the last few years. One in four of us feels like we are not a part of Estonian society. That figure spikes to 40 percent among non-ethnic Estonians.

I spoke to the leaders of every parliamentary party about the erosion in a sense of inclusion. I stressed that the decisions made in our country should be comprehensible and transparent. Each must be preceded by a thorough analysis, because the functioning of our state is on the line. It's important to understand that external peace also depends on the preservation of internal peace – it is our resistance capability and domestic security.

Decisions must be reviewed as a whole, analysing not only the law's individual outcome, but also how it affects others. Before enacting legislation, it would be reasonable to ask ourselves why we are doing so. Will the law boost social solidarity and security, and how? Or is it even constitutional in the first place?

Agreements and objectives that transcend political partisanship have helped to shape and balance Estonia's policies in important matters. Therefore, it is pertinent to once again remind those active both in politics and in public life: please do not cause social division for short-term gains.

My dear people,

What is the state of dialogue? Is it even possible to hold a debate, be it about population or any other issue?

As in nature, there exists a diversity in opinions: society is made up of differing views and each of us has the right to politely hold our own. But when one person claims that it's raining and the other says it is dry, we ourselves must look out the window.

We have always been an opinionated people. Antagonists and provocateurs, naggers and denigrators were not uncommon before, but today's harassment of opinion and uncultured dialogue on a broader scale are shocking in their breadth and banality. We have overheated our precious sauna and are dazed by the brutal steam.

No one enjoys such temperatures any longer: time and again, a harsh word evokes an even harsher rebuttal. Some argument or another is elicited once again before an election. Even if someone picks up their targeted votes as a result, we all end up as losers. Most painfully of all those who are dragged into the eye of the conflict.

Do you know what follows? Silence, because no one dares to express their thoughts anymore. And after that, indifference. Debate turns into accusations; dialogue becomes duelling monologues and a farce of inclusion. Motivation suffers and cohesion declines. If we can truly no longer hold ourselves back, then perhaps mandatory cool-down stops should be applied in offices and homes in addition to on our highways.

Dear people of Estonia,

Our cardinal values and objectives are written into the opening statement of our Constitution. Liberty, justice, and the rule of law. The protection of peace and defence against aggression. The preservation of the Estonian people, language, and culture through the ages. How can we maintain all these things?

The only way I know how is through education. Estonia's future begins at the schoolhouse door. Every path meanders its own way, but we become a nation through our endeavours that join into common creation despite all our diverging opinions.

However, school alone is not enough to become an intelligent nation. A friendly and caring home is necessary as well. As is a state that encourages creativity, free expression of oneself, and seeking a common thread even in disagreements.

If we delve into our history, we see how individual efforts have woven together to form a common ingenuity. That is what we call Estonian culture: a shared understanding that is open to the future and endows us with the strength for preservation. Both as a rural and urban people; on the edge of forest, sea, and field alike; upon stones and wooden floorboards. New generations will doubtless be born.

Estonia's story is not solely one of survival. It is a story of ambition, innovation, and freedom, and we are entrusted with its perpetuity. As a wise nation, in an intelligent state. The future hinges on choices made by each and every one of us. The future lies in the palm of our hand.

Mustamäe's students spoke not only about the present, but also the future:

There will be new things that make things better.

Estonia will have lots of robots and they'll be friends with humans.

Spring will be so hot that you can go swimming every day.

Kids will be good all the time.

Happy birthday, my dear Estonia.

