Gallery: Independence Day celebrated in Narva

Estonia's blue, black and white flag was raised at 7:18 a.m. in the border town Narva on Tuesday morning, the 108th anniversary of the country's independence.

The celebratory flag-raising ceremony of the Republic of Estonia took place at sunrise at Narva Castle, 15 minutes before the celebrations in Tallinn.

Both local residents and visitors gathered for the event. Mayor Katri Raik and Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) delivered speeches.

Later this morning, at 8:30 a.m., a wreath-laying ceremony will take place.

According to the city's official event planner, Narva will host excursions to the Narva Fortress, family events at the castle, sports competitions, and various concerts throughout the day.

