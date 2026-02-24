X!

Gallery: Defense Forces Independence Day parade 2026

News
{{1771912680000 | amCalendar}}
The Estonian Defense Forces held it's annual parade on Independence Day alongside NATO allies in Tallinn in 2026.
The Estonian Defense Forces held it's annual parade on Independence Day alongside NATO allies in Tallinn in 2026. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The annual Defense Forces parade will take place at 12 noon on Tallinn's Freedom Square and in the surrounding streets to mark the 108th anniversary of Estonia's independence.

The formation of units at Freedom Square will begin at around 11 a.m. The parade will be reviewed by President of the Republic Alar Karis, and commanded by Commander of the Defense Forces Lt. Gen. Andrus Merilo.

For the first time, the parade will be led by Sergeant Major Andreas Rebane, who was appointed to the post of Defense Forces sergeant major in August last year.

Rebane said that approximately 1,000 participants from the Defense Forces, Defense League, reservists, conscripts, volunteers, and Estonia's allies – the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, France, and the United States – will participate.

They will be accompanied by 37 pieces of equipment, along with 43 flags, six companies, 13 platoons, two orchestras – the Estonian Military Orchestra and the Pärnumaa unit orchestra of the Defense League – and four service dogs.

Visitors will also see combat equipment from the NATO battlegroup in Estonia, including that of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, France and the U.S.

Weather permitting, various Estonian and allied aircraft will also conduct a flyover during the parade.

The military equipment will be on display before the parade, near Kaarli Church, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m and after the parade on Freedom Square from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On display will be the Estonian Defense Forces' CV9035EE infantry fighting vehicle; Pasi XA-188 and XA-180 armored personnel carriers; Nurol Makina 4×4 NMS and OTOKAR ARMA 6×6 armored vehicles; a medical armored vehicle; a reconnaissance vehicle; and the MB Actros 8×8 mine-clearing vehicle; the SPIKE LR anti-tank missile system; the Piorun short-range air defense missile system; the Mistral air defense missile system; the ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun; K9 "Kõu" and CAESAR self-propelled howitzers; and the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. Combat equipment from the United States, France and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will also be represented among allied equipment.

Traffic and public transport restrictions are in place in Kesklinn on February 24 until 7 p.m.

During the preparation and conduct of the parade, traffic restrictions will apply in Tallinn on Vabaduse väljak, Toompea tänav, Toompuiestee, Harju tänav, Kaarli puiestee, Mere puiestee, Pärnu maantee, Narva maantee, Falgi tee, Kuninga tänav, Kanuti tänav, Inseneri tänav, Vana turu tänav, Georg Otsa tänav, Suur-Karja tänav, Roosikrantsi tänav, Tõnismäe tänav, Estonia puiestee, Wismari tänav, Komandandi tee and Viru väljak.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:45

Alar Karis: The future depends on the choices each of us makes

17:56

Video: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wishes Estonia a happy Independence Day

17:38

Prime minister: Estonia to provide €11 million for Ukrainian air defense Updated

15:51

Andrus Merilo: Weakness provokes the aggressor and brings us certain doom

13:11

Gallery: Defense Forces Independence Day parade 2026 Updated

11:14

Foreign minister: Freedom is a value that must be reaffirmed every day

09:00

Gallery: Independence Day celebrated in Narva

08:02

Lauri Hussar: Europe must free itself from fear of the future

07:44

Kristen Michal: A time of heightening value conflicts

07:42

Estonia celebrates 108th anniversary of independence Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.02

3 people, 12 companies charged in major Estonian money laundering case

07:42

Estonia celebrates 108th anniversary of independence Updated

13:11

Gallery: Defense Forces Independence Day parade 2026 Updated

23.02

Estonia's Olympic silver medalist Henry Sildaru: Homecoming scarier than the event

23.02

Arashk Azizi: What does it mean to be Estonian?

20.02

Nazgul the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog: A breed also found in Estonia

23.02

Watch: Skater Niina Petrõkina 'kills' US star Ilia Malinin in Winter Olympics closing gala

23.02

Estonian Motorsports Museum (MOMU) puts collection up for sale

18.02

Independence Day: Tallinn public transport disruptions and road closures

23.02

Gallery: Ukrainians in Estonia mark full-scale invasion anniversary with rally

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo