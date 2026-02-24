Gallery: Defense Forces Independence Day parade 2026

The annual Defense Forces parade will take place at 12 noon on Tallinn's Freedom Square and in the surrounding streets to mark the 108th anniversary of Estonia's independence.

The formation of units at Freedom Square will begin at around 11 a.m. The parade will be reviewed by President of the Republic Alar Karis, and commanded by Commander of the Defense Forces Lt. Gen. Andrus Merilo.

For the first time, the parade will be led by Sergeant Major Andreas Rebane, who was appointed to the post of Defense Forces sergeant major in August last year.

Rebane said that approximately 1,000 participants from the Defense Forces, Defense League, reservists, conscripts, volunteers, and Estonia's allies – the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, France, and the United States – will participate.

They will be accompanied by 37 pieces of equipment, along with 43 flags, six companies, 13 platoons, two orchestras – the Estonian Military Orchestra and the Pärnumaa unit orchestra of the Defense League – and four service dogs.

Visitors will also see combat equipment from the NATO battlegroup in Estonia, including that of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, France and the U.S.

Weather permitting, various Estonian and allied aircraft will also conduct a flyover during the parade.

The military equipment will be on display before the parade, near Kaarli Church, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m and after the parade on Freedom Square from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On display will be the Estonian Defense Forces' CV9035EE infantry fighting vehicle; Pasi XA-188 and XA-180 armored personnel carriers; Nurol Makina 4×4 NMS and OTOKAR ARMA 6×6 armored vehicles; a medical armored vehicle; a reconnaissance vehicle; and the MB Actros 8×8 mine-clearing vehicle; the SPIKE LR anti-tank missile system; the Piorun short-range air defense missile system; the Mistral air defense missile system; the ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun; K9 "Kõu" and CAESAR self-propelled howitzers; and the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. Combat equipment from the United States, France and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will also be represented among allied equipment.

Traffic and public transport restrictions are in place in Kesklinn on February 24 until 7 p.m.

During the preparation and conduct of the parade, traffic restrictions will apply in Tallinn on Vabaduse väljak, Toompea tänav, Toompuiestee, Harju tänav, Kaarli puiestee, Mere puiestee, Pärnu maantee, Narva maantee, Falgi tee, Kuninga tänav, Kanuti tänav, Inseneri tänav, Vana turu tänav, Georg Otsa tänav, Suur-Karja tänav, Roosikrantsi tänav, Tõnismäe tänav, Estonia puiestee, Wismari tänav, Komandandi tee and Viru väljak.

