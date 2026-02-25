Six year-old boy steals the show at Estonian Independence Day gala concert

Despite his young age, Teodor won over the hearts of all watching as well as conquering any pre-show nerves on stage at the Estonia Theater in Tallinn, to negotiate a fairly complex number, "Õpetaja," by '90s Estonian band Genialistid.

He was backed by the Eesti Rahvusmeeskoor male voice choir and the Estonian Dream Big Band but was very much the star of the performance, which can be watched again by clicking the video player above.

Teodor gets to meet his hero Tommy Cash, who took a selfie of the occasion. Source: ERR

Perhaps not surprisingly, this was Teodor's biggest performance to date and needed seven or eight days' rehearsal. Singing before the president also brought some stage fright despite the enjoyment. "It was especially awkward in front of Alar Karis! Well, he's the most important man in Estonia!" Teodor told Kroonika, adding "I even sweated because it was so awkward," he said of his big night.

His other big wish of the night, to meet rapper Tommy Cash, who placed third in last year's Eurovision Song Contest, came true too. "I adore you because 'Espresso Macchiato,' which you made, was so cool," Teodor told his hero, who he got to meet in a televised encounter.

Cash himself, real name Tomas Tammemets, also had only words of praise for Teodor. "I listened to it — it was totally awesome! You were the best today. The very best of everyone," he said. "Maybe when you get older, you'll make the new 'Espresso Macchiato' too," Cash added, referring to his high-placing Eurovision number.

Kroonika reported Teodor inherited his musicality from his musician parents: His mother is Estonian pianist Kärt Ruubel, and his father is violist and conductor Xandi van Dijk, originally from South Africa and mainly working in Europe.

"Õpetaja" (English: "Teacher") was written by Vello Lipand and Mare Purde.

Tuesday's Independence Day performance was arranged by Allan Aint, Tauno Aints, Raido Kurri, Felix Kütt, Karl Laanekask, and Ivar Põllu. Musical accompanists were Lembit Peterson, Reinut Tepp and Laur Joamets. The concert production was directed by Priit Võigemast, and the musical director was Siim Aimla.

The remaining performers at the concert were: The Tallinn Police Orchestra (conductor Riivo Jõgi), the Nuku Choir, Holger Marjamaa, Ivo Linna, Mari Kalkun, Hendrik Kaljujärv, wind instrument quintet (Meelis Vind, Raivo Tafenau, Danel Aljo, Allan Kaljaste, Sulver Sommer), Reinut Tepp, Theodor Sink and dancers.

Dancing and canapés and conversation followed at the Estonia Concert Hall. ERR photographers captured the party atmosphere.

Close to a thousand guests attended the traditional reception hosted by President Alar Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis. marking the 108th anniversary of the establishment of Estonia as an independent state.

