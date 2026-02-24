Prime minister: Estonia to provide €11 million for Ukrainian air defense

Estonia will provide €11 million of military assistance to help Ukraine buy air defence weapons and ammunition, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Michal traveled to Ukraine alongside seven other leaders from the Nordic and Baltic countries to show solidarity with the country.

The NB8 leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and attended a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, which aims to enforce peace in the event of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

"The Estonian government has approved an allocation of €11 million to enable Ukraine to procure air defence weapons and ammunition from the United States under NATO's PURL initiative," said Prime Minister Michal. "Through this decision, we reaffirm that our support is long-term and unwavering, and that Ukraine can count on Estonia in achieving a just and lasting peace."

The visit was led by Michal as Estonia holds the rotating chairmanship of the NB8 cooperation format.

"Supporting Ukraine is a central priority of Estonia's NB8 presidency. Together, the Nordic and Baltic countries constitute a strong and united force and are the world's second-largest supporters of Ukraine, with total contributions exceeding €42 billion," he said.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal was among NB8 leaders who visited Kyiv on February 24, 2026 to mark the four year anniversary of the start of the full-scale invasion, Source: Jürgen Randma

Prime Minister Kristen Michal and the NB8 leaders toured a power plant damaged by Russian forces on February 24, 2026. Source: Jürgen Randma

The eight leaders also toured a thermal power plant damaged in Russian attacks

"Here in Kyiv, it is evident that Russia's attempts to wear down the Ukrainian people have failed to break their resolve. Ukrainians continue to defend their country with determination. We are helping them endure the harshest winter in 16 years and withstand Russia's relentless attacks on civilian infrastructure," the Estonian prime minister said.

This winter, Estonia has contributed €2 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund and another €600,000 to help people living without heating, electricity, and water, Michal added.

In total, Estonia has provided nearly €3.3 million to support the urgent restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The visit began with a memorial prayer at St. Sophia Cathedral, followed by a commemoration ceremony at Maidan Square. The leaders then gathered with President Zelenskyy, First Lady Olena Zelenska, Ukraine's prime minister, foreign Minister, the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, and EU officials to mark the fourth anniversary of the war.

Alongside the Nordic and Baltic leaders, top European Union officials Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa, as well as Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković also visited Kyiv on Tuesday.

Estonian Independence Day celebrations

Michal also celebrated the 108th anniversary of Estonian independence on the train to Kyiv, as the two events are both marked on February 24.

"Russia launched its attack on Ukraine on the very day Estonia celebrates its Independence Day. We know how precious freedom is, and we will do everything in our power to help Ukraine achieve a just and lasting peace," he said.

Photographs show the prime minister tucking into a plate of kiluvõileib – sprat sandwiches – traditionally eaten by Estonians on Independence Day on the train.

The open sandwiches usually feature butter, sprats, egg and sometimes onion on rye bread. They are commonly served with a small paper Estonian flag on a cocktail stick.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal celebrating Estonian Independence Day on the train to Kyiv. Source: Jürgen Randma

Prime Minister Kristen Michal on the train to Ukraine. Source: Jürgen Randma

Earlier this week, the prime minister gave his annual independence speech, where he highlighted the shifting geopolitical picture as well as domestic issues.

"Nothing easy lies ahead. In 2026, we will likely see movement on a collision course. The desire to go back or forward, east or west, toward closure or openness, will clash. Every Estonian's inner voice tells them what to do and which direction to support," he said.

"My vision is clear. Estonia must be aggressively future-oriented. We must build our future on education, science, human quality and rapid responsiveness to change. Pay phones and collective farms are not coming back, no matter how desperately some parties may be waiting for the fax to come in their headquarters. Those times are over. Fear of the future cannot be a successful strategy."

