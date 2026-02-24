Foreign minister: Freedom is a value that must be reaffirmed every day

While February 24 is Estonia's birthday, it also carries a painful meaning as the anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

"February 24 is the birthday of our freedom – national, dignified, and our own. It is a day when we feel particular pride that Estonia is an independent, democratic, and values-based state," he said.

But the minister stressed that the date now also carries a different and painful meaning.

"Four years ago, February 24 marked the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. This is not merely a coincidence of dates, but a clear reminder that freedom does not endure on its own. It must be defended in both words and deeds. Freedom is the right to choose one's own path, to believe in the future, and to live without fear," Tsahkna said.

"Today, these principles are being fought for in Ukraine. From our own history, Estonia knows what it means to lose freedom – and what it means to restore it. That is precisely why we stand unwaveringly by Ukraine and defend international law and the rules-based international order."

The foreign minister said Estonia marks Independence Day not only by remembering the past, but also by carrying responsibility.

"February 24 is not only a day of celebration. It is also an obligation to safeguard our state, support our allies, and stand together. Freedom is a value that must be reaffirmed every day. Let us protect our country, one another, and our freedom. Long live Estonia!"

