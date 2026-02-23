X!

Gallery: Ukrainians in Estonia mark full-scale invasion anniversary with rally

Estonians in Estonia marked the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine with a rally and procession through Tallinn's Old Town.
Ukrainians living in Estonia marked the fourth anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on Sunday with a rally and march through Tallinn's Old Town.

The procession started at the Ukrainian Cultural Center, passing the Russian Embassy, and ended on Freedom Square with speeches. This year's campaign slogan was "Protect Future Generations."

In addition to commemorating the war, participants expressed gratitude to Estonia and called for continued efforts to bring back Ukrainian children who remain in Russia's hands.

Similar events took place across the world on Sunday before the anniversary on Tuesday (February 24).

Katja Novak, a member of the Ukrainian Cultural Center, said: "On the one hand, this is a form of coming together. For Ukrainians, it is very important to have somewhere to come and gather. On the other hand, it is important — such a proper and very beautiful event — as a way to remind the Estonian public. Although I don't think Estonians need reminding, still, when they see Ukrainian flags, take pictures… It is always nice, especially today in such sunny weather, to see those Ukrainian flags and so many of them in Tallinn's Old Town."

The event "For Our Freedom and Yours" was organized by the Estonian Ukrainian Congress.

Editor: Helen Wright, Johanna Alvin

Gallery: Ukrainians in Estonia mark full-scale invasion anniversary with rally

