X!

Minister: Russian, Belarusian athletes participation in Paralympics is 'disgraceful'

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Paralympic Games decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate is "disgraceful" and a "blatant double standard," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said on Thursday.

Six Russian and four Belarusian athletes will compete under their nations' flags at the upcoming Winter Paralympics after the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) lifted its ban on athletes from the two countries competing at the Games.

Both countries were suspended from competition after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022

"The decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Milan–Cortina Paralympic Games while Russia continues its full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine is disgraceful," Tsahkna said in a statement in response to the decision. 

"Sport does not take place in a vacuum. Any international decision that normalizes the participation of an aggressor state on the global stage and allows it to break out of isolation sends the message that war and sport can be separated. In reality, they cannot."

The minister said 650 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been killed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Milano Cortina Winter Games opening ceremony. Source: Kiur Kaasik/Delfi Meedia

"This is not just a number—behind it stand Olympians, Paralympians, and young talents whose lives and dreams were cut short by Russian bombings and drone attacks," he added.

He also called the decision to allow the athletes return and the banning of a Ukrainian athlete from competing with a helmet displaying images of Ukrainian athletes killed in the war "double standards."

Tsahkna said Ukrainian athletes must "either train while air raid sirens blare or stand on the front lines defending their country."

"Ukraine's Paralympic delegation includes athletes who have lost limbs, mobility, or sight due to missile strikes, artillery fire, landmines, and drones. Forcing them to compete alongside representatives of the aggressor state is morally unacceptable," he added.

The minister said the international sports community cannot behave as if nothing has happened and the values the Olympics are founded on, "peace, dignity, and respect," should not just be slogans at the opening ceremony.

"Estonia's position is clear: until Russia ends its aggression and takes responsibility for the crimes it has committed, there can be no talk of normal sports cooperation or a return to the international community," he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:21

Southern Estonia gears up for school break travel

11:16

Minister: Russian, Belarusian athletes participation in Paralympics is 'disgraceful'

10:49

Swedbank CEO: All signs suggest the economy has bottomed out and is bouncing back

10:32

Estonian speed skater Marten Liiv in action again at Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

09:55

Stores seeing little impact of January tax changes so far

09:16

Estonian police to use drones to catch drivers running red lights

08:59

Nazgul the dog does not affect Estonia's Milano Cortina women's cross-country sprint effort Updated

08:45

Regional minister threatens to freeze Tallinn's income tax revenue

08:16

Estonia to test out social emergency response service

08:03

13 hypothermia deaths recorded so far this year

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.02

Fisherman finds balloon carrying 30,000 contraband cigarettes on Estonia's Lake Peipus

17.02

Tallinn changes speed limits on several roads in Kesklinn and Kristiine

18.02

Even tougher conditions in store for ships once ice starts to melt

18.02

Museums: Schools no longer dare bring students to visit

16.02

Expert: Russia's modest Ukraine advances slowed by Starlink disruptions

18.02

Niina Petrõkina skates strongly to place 10th after Winter Olympics short program

17.02

Icebreaker Botnica freeing cargo ships in Gulf of Riga for 1st time

17.02

Tallinn issues building permit for new 'Talsinki' quarter

17.02

Ukraine's heavyweight world champ Oleksandr Usyk in Tallinn: The IOC is weak

18.02

Independence Day: Tallinn public transport disruptions and road closures

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo