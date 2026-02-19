Minister: Russian, Belarusian athletes participation in Paralympics is 'disgraceful'

The Paralympic Games decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate is "disgraceful" and a "blatant double standard," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said on Thursday.

Six Russian and four Belarusian athletes will compete under their nations' flags at the upcoming Winter Paralympics after the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) lifted its ban on athletes from the two countries competing at the Games.

Both countries were suspended from competition after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022

"The decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Milan–Cortina Paralympic Games while Russia continues its full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine is disgraceful," Tsahkna said in a statement in response to the decision.

"Sport does not take place in a vacuum. Any international decision that normalizes the participation of an aggressor state on the global stage and allows it to break out of isolation sends the message that war and sport can be separated. In reality, they cannot."

The minister said 650 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been killed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Milano Cortina Winter Games opening ceremony. Source: Kiur Kaasik/Delfi Meedia

"This is not just a number—behind it stand Olympians, Paralympians, and young talents whose lives and dreams were cut short by Russian bombings and drone attacks," he added.

He also called the decision to allow the athletes return and the banning of a Ukrainian athlete from competing with a helmet displaying images of Ukrainian athletes killed in the war "double standards."

Tsahkna said Ukrainian athletes must "either train while air raid sirens blare or stand on the front lines defending their country."

"Ukraine's Paralympic delegation includes athletes who have lost limbs, mobility, or sight due to missile strikes, artillery fire, landmines, and drones. Forcing them to compete alongside representatives of the aggressor state is morally unacceptable," he added.

The minister said the international sports community cannot behave as if nothing has happened and the values the Olympics are founded on, "peace, dignity, and respect," should not just be slogans at the opening ceremony.

"Estonia's position is clear: until Russia ends its aggression and takes responsibility for the crimes it has committed, there can be no talk of normal sports cooperation or a return to the international community," he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!