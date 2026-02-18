X!

ERR will not broadcast Paralympic events with Russian and Belarusian athletes

News
Estonian Public Broadcasting.
Estonian Public Broadcasting. Source: Anna Urakhchina
News

Estonian Public Broadcasting will not show events at the Milano Cortina Paralympic Games that include Russian and Belarusian athletes competing under their own flag.

Six Russian and four Belarusian athletes will compete under their nations' flags at the upcoming Winter Paralympics after the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) lifted its ban on athletes from the two countries competing at the Games.

Both countries were suspended from competition after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The IPC confirmed to BBC Sport on Tuesday that the 10 athletes have been awarded bipartite commission invitations to compete in Para-alpine skiing, Para-cross country skiing and Para-snowboarding at the Milan-Cortina Games.

Rivo Saarna. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR

Rivo Saarna, head of ERR's sports editorial department, said ERR's television channels will not broadcast competition coverage from the Milano Cortina Paralympics in which Russian and Belarusian athletes are participating.

"Estonian Public Broadcasting unequivocally condemns the normalization of the actions of aggressor states through sport and the Olympic movement and denounces the decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Milano Cortina Paralympic Games under the flags of aggressor states. In connection with this, ERR's television channels will not broadcast competition coverage from the Milano Cortina Paralympics in which Russian and Belarusian athletes are participating," he said on Wednesday.

"At present, we plan to bring live broadcasts of the Paralympic opening and closing ceremonies to viewers, but during those broadcasts, we will inform viewers about the decisions of international sports organizations and the background regarding the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes. At the same time, this issue, together with possible reactions during live ceremony broadcasts, is under discussion in other public-service television channels of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), and depending on the outcome of those decisions, we are prepared to expand restrictions on Paralympic Games broadcasts as well," Saarna added.

The Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics will take place from March 6-15.

In January, Latvia's public broadcaster LSM said it would not show athletes from Russia and Belarus competing under neutral flags at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:19

Expat Chinese in Estonia explains New Year traditions

16:41

Estonia 12th in Milano Cortina women's cross-country team sprint

16:39

Did the president recommend swapping out Estonia's foreign minister?

16:02

Experiment: Which AI chatbots know Estonian language and culture?

15:42

Even tougher condition in store for ships once ice starts to melt

15:24

e-Governance Academy freezes EU's Cuba digitization project

14:55

Tallinn City Government agrees new route for Pelguranna tram

14:50

Estonia's paralympics body protests lift of Russia Milano Cortina games ban

14:28

Estonia to introduce emergency shelter construction regulations

13:55

Raimond Kaljulaid: A new spring in transatlantic ties?

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.02

Fisherman finds balloon carrying 30,000 contraband cigarettes on Estonia's Lake Peipus

17.02

Tallinn changes speed limits on several roads in Kesklinn and Kristiine

09:01

Niina Petrõkina skates strongly to place 10th after Winter Olympics short program

17.02

Tallinn issues building permit for new 'Talsinki' quarter

16.02

Employers and unions agree on €946 as Estonia's new minimum wage

15.02

Income tax declarations can be submitted from Monday

17.02

Ukraine's heavyweight world champ Oleksandr Usyk in Tallinn: The IOC is weak

17.02

Casinos voluntarily pay €500,000 in donations after tax error

16.02

Dry firewood in Estonia all sold out as deep winter freeze continues

17.02

Icebreaker Botnica freeing cargo ships in Gulf of Riga for 1st time

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo