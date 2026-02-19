Estonian speed skater Marten Liiv in action again at Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

Estonian speed skater Marten Liiv has qualified for Thursday's 1500 meters race at the Milano Cortina Olympics, and will be hoping to improve on his previous events' results.

Liiv, 29, qualified among the 30 men to compete on Thursday.

He had already skated over 500 meters and 1,000 meters, though his Olympic campaign so far has not gone as hoped: He finished 14th in the 1,000 meters and 18th over 500 meters. By comparison, four years ago in Beijing, the Estonian placed seventh in the 1,000-meter skate.

Liiv's race partner will be Switzerland's Livio Wenger, while 500- and 1,000-meter gold medalist Jordan Stolz (U.S.) is the hot favorite, with China's Ning Zhongyan and Kjeld Nuis (Netherlands).

Those interested can watch the event live on ERR's Sport portal from 5.25 p.m. Estonian time here, or on ETV2 here.

--

