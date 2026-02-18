New documentary spotlighting Estonian women's ice hockey team in cinemas this week

A new documentary movie about the Estonian women's national ice hockey team premieres this week. "On Silver Heels" follows the story of the team's re-establishment and the lives of some of its key players.

In 2020, a head coach from Latvia began training the players with the aim of re-establishing the Estonian national team and taking them back to the World Championships.

Anastasia Zažitskaja, director of "On Silver Heels," said she became more interested in the stories of the women on the team than in hockey itself.

"I don't have a background in hockey, but I am interested in people, and my most important questions were who these women are and why they decided to play hockey," Zažitskaja said.

"On Silver Heels" shows what these women's lives are really like both on and off the ice.

The story of the team, which began in a rather hopeless situation, culminates in their appearance at the 2022 Women's Ice Hockey World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

According to co-director Margus Õunapuu, it was thanks to this triumph that they realized how the movie would end. The rest was just a matter of adding some finishing touches.

"For me, the most important point was to show the inequality between the women's and men's teams. I am quite sure that if more money and attention were invested in the women, their rating would be higher than that of the men's team."

Making the film was not easy at all, with work on the project beginning almost six years ago.

Since then, several directors have worked on the film, with Zažitskaja having to build on their work."

I didn't know how difficult it would be to take on a project when two other directors had already worked on it with their own visions, and almost everything had already been filmed, with only a small part left for me to work on," she said.

"On Silver Heels" will be released in Estonian cinemas on February 20.

---

