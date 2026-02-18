X!

Gallery: Estonian state awards for sports and culture presented at Knighthood House

Presentation of the Estonian state awards for sports and culture at the Estonian Knighthood House.
Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
State awards for outstanding contributions to sports and culture were presented by Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) and Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) at the Estonian Knighthood House.

On January 29, the government decided to honor editor Krista Kaer, architect Raine Karp and film director Mark Soosaar with lifetime achievement awards for their services to culture.

Chess grandmaster Merike Rõtova and basketball coach Üllar Kerde received lifetime achievement awards for their services to sports.

Five state culture awards were presented for outstanding work, which reached the Estonian public during the previous calendar year.

The annual awards went to violinist Hans Christian Aavik for his interpretive work.

Film director Tõnis Pill and producer Ivo Felt for their feature film "Fränk."

Composer Paavo Järvi for promoting Estonian music around the world.

Folk band Duo Ruut (Ann-Lisett Rebane and Katariina Kivi) for their album "Ilmateade" ("The Weather Report").

Art historian Anders Härm for curating the exhibition "Enn Põldroos. Kinnismõte muuseum" ("Enn Põldroos. Museum of Obsessions") at KUMU.

Six annual Estonian state awards for contribution to sports were also presented to:

Figure skater Niina Petrõkina for winning the gold medal in the women's singles at the European Figure Skating Championships.

Petrõkina's coach, Svetlana Varnavskaja for her coaching work.

Swimmer Ralf Tribuntsov for winning the gold medal in the European Short Course Aquatics Championships.

Athlete Tanel Visnap for winning the gold medal in the long jump, 100-meters and 200-meters at the Deaflympics.

Tiina Torop, who is Tanel Visnap's coach.

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova for winning two gold medals at the European Short Course Aquatics Championships.

Fencer Katrina Lehis for winning silver medals at both the European Fencing Championships and the World Championships.

The Ferdinand Johann Wiedemann Language Award was presented to actor Anu Lamp.

---

Editor: Marko Tooming, Michael Cole

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

