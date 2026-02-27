Estonian women's épée team win bronze at Euro Junior Fencing Championships

The Estonian women's épée team, consisting of Julia Trynova, Eliisa Kikerpill and Dinara Anis, have won bronze at the European Junior Fencing Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The Estonian team defeated Belarus 43–33 in their first match, then Turkey 45–39 in the second round, before narrowly ousting Poland 41–40 in the quarter-finals.

Estonia's victorious run was brought to an end thanks to a 30–45 loss to Ukraine in the semis.

Two members of Ukraine's junior women's team are in the top 100 of the world adult rankings, with Anna Maksymenko currently ranked in tenth place.

In the final, Ukraine will now face Hungary, who defeated Spain 43–38 in the other semi.

In the bronze medal match, Estonia soon showed their strength, as both Kikerpill and Anis recorded comfortable individual wins. The Estonian team ended up 45–25 winners to bring home the bronze.

---

