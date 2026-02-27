X!

Estonian women's épée team win bronze at Euro Junior Fencing Championships

News
Julia Trynova (left).
Julia Trynova (left). Source: Eesti Vehklemisliit / Estonian Fencing
News

The Estonian women's épée team, consisting of Julia Trynova, Eliisa Kikerpill and Dinara Anis, have won bronze at the European Junior Fencing Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The Estonian team defeated Belarus 43–33 in their first match, then Turkey 45–39 in the second round, before narrowly ousting Poland 41–40 in the quarter-finals.

Estonia's victorious run was brought to an end thanks to a 30–45 loss to Ukraine in the semis.

Two members of Ukraine's junior women's team are in the top 100 of the world adult rankings, with Anna Maksymenko currently ranked in tenth place.

In the final, Ukraine will now face Hungary, who defeated Spain 43–38 in the other semi.

In the bronze medal match, Estonia soon showed their strength, as both Kikerpill and Anis recorded comfortable individual wins. The Estonian team ended up 45–25 winners to bring home the bronze.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Tartu aims to attract more Latvian tourists with new family ad campaign

19:35

New ice road between Vormsi and mainland opens on Friday Updated

19:30

Around 500 counterfeit banknotes detected in Estonia in 2025

18:07

Fruit and blood ice cream on the menu as Tallinn Zoo polar bears celebrate special day

17:25

Estonian women's épée team win bronze at Euro Junior Fencing Championships

16:40

Intel report: Russia's invasion of Ukraine 'one of slowest wars in military history'

16:06

Former minister rejoins Isamaa's Tartu faction after controversial deputy expelled

15:41

Estonia's wheelchair mixed curling pair looking forward to Milano Cortina Paralympics

15:07

Estonia's biggest ever poaching case heading to court

14:40

Tallinn to abolish Lubja tram stop when route restoration work finishes

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.02

Six year-old boy steals the show at Estonian Independence Day gala concert

05:32

Tallinn trams switch to 'free' timetable due to freezing rain Updated

26.02

Hunter's gaze, Ronaldo's smile: Estonian high school boys' ideal male standards

26.02

Police working to bust international scam call network

11:20

Cold spell duration record in Estonia set just as temperatures start rising again

26.02

Winter cold snap ends this week, says meteorologist

26.02

Black Eyed Peas to perform in Tallinn this June

25.02

2 Estonian islands essentially cut off from mainland as fuel supplies run low

09:16

Unique case of the sinking Tartu apartment block, demolished and rebuilt identically

14:40

Tallinn to abolish Lubja tram stop when route restoration work finishes

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo