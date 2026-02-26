X!

Estonian fencer Julia Trynova takes junior European épée bronze

Julia Trynova.
Julia Trynova. Source: Eesti Vehklemisliit (Estonian fencing union).
Fencer Julia Trynova won bronze in the girls' individual épée event at the European Junior Fencing Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old is coached by Helen Nelis-Naukas, who has also coached top Estonian fencer Nelli Differt.

Trynova faced Russian fencers in her first two main-draw matches, winning them 15:11 and 15:9. In the round of 32, she defeated Bulgaria's Victoria Velislavova 15:14, and a more convincing 15:6 victory over Turkish fencer Yagmur Yurttas followed in the round of 16.

In the quarterfinals, Trynova then beat Spain's rising star Daniela Pinyol Tomas 15:13, but in the semifinals she had to concede defeat to eventual champion Sofija Prosina (Latvia), after losing 15:7.

However, the Estonian took bronze after Prosina's 15:13 win in the final over Ukraine's Anna Maksõmenko.

Of other Estonian competitors, Dinara Anis reached round three, and Aleksandra Nikolajeva round one.

Among the Estonian boys, Gothard Talen was the most successful, receiving a bye in the opening round of the main draw before claiming a 15:10 victory over the Netherlands' Jan-Koen Versteijnen. In the third round, he lost to Hungary's Domonkos Pelle.

Nikita Jarts reached the second round and Georgi Paskovski went out in round one.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

