Gallery: Estonia's flagbearers take part in Milano Cortina Winter Olympics 2026 finale

The event was held at the historic Arena di Verona, a Roman amphitheater in the northern Italian city of the same name. The structure is well-preserved and is thought to date back as far as the 1st century AD.

Born in the 21st century AD, Petrõkina had been taking part in her first ever winter Olympics. The European champion placed seventh overall after last Thursday's long program. Liiv meanwhile was taking part in his third Games, having competed in South Korea in 2018 and in Beijing in 2022.

"I am delighted that I was able to represent my homeland at the Olympics and that I now have the opportunity to fulfill the role of flag bearer. I know it is quite heavy, but my hands are trained and I can handle it! I will certainly fulfill one of my dreams with this," Petrõkina said of the honor.

The Arena di Verona has stood for two millennia and is one of the best-preserved amphitheaters in the world. It is most noted today for hosting the Arena di Verona Festival, an opera festival. This pedigree was also highlighted at the closing ceremony, via a performance by world-famous ballet dancer Roberto Bolle.

Through its long history, the venue has hosted modern-day sports - it has served as the finish line of the Giro d'Italia cycle race on five occasions and staged the opening match of the Women's European Volleyball Championships in 2023. It has also, according to Pliny the Younger, in its history hosted much bloodier gladiatorial events.

While there was no bloodshed at Sunday's ceremony, the occasional tear may have had to be dabbed away.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry gave a speech, partly in Italian. "Thank you, Italy, for these magical Games," she said. "Now that these Games have come to an end, I feel many emotions. Also a little sadness. But also great pride and gratitude as I say the following words: dear friends, I now declare the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games closed."

Newly elected IOC Athletes' Committee member from Estonia Johanna Talihärm was in attendance.

The Olympic flag was also ceremoniously handed over to the hosts of the next, XXVI Olympic Winter Games, branded as French Alps 2030.

To the accompaniment of the piece "Experience" by renowned Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi, the Olympic flame was also ceremonially extinguished.

An athletes' parade was among the other events at the ceremony, and the men's and women's 50 km cross-country skiing medals were awarded.

Estonia's Winter Olympic silver medalist Henry Sildaru. Source: Kiur Kaasik/Delfi Meedia

Estonia took a sole medal, silver, won by Henry Sildaru at Friday night's Freestyle skiing halfpipe event. This was one fewer than Latvia (a silver and a bronze). Finland took five bronzes and one silver, while Great Britain's competitors won three golds (in the skeleton and in snowboarding), two silvers and a bronze. While the U.S. had its best winter games to date, picking up 33 medals including 12 golds, it was pipped to the post by Norway, with 41 medals.

The games have not been without their controversies, too, notably over the exclusion of Ukrainian skeleton competitor Vladyslav Heraskevych, who had worn a helmet depicting Ukrainian athletes who have lost their lives as a result of Russia's ongoing war of aggression, now entering its fifth year.

On a lighter note, one of Milano Cortina's biggest stars ended up being Nazgul, a two-year-old Czechoslovakian Wolfdog who is the pet of a local resident, and who managed to cross the finish line during the women's cross-country skiing team relays.

These were the fourth Games the IOC has been using the two-flag-bearer system, but the dust, or rather snow, will barely have settled until the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, which start March 6.

The Arena di Verona will also host the opening ceremony for that event.

