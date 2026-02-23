X!

Watch: Skater Niina Petrõkina 'kills' US star Ilia Malinin in Winter Olympics closing gala

News
News

Estonian figure skating star Niina Petrõkina took to the ice one final time at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics Saturday, in something of a femme fatale role.

The Estonian, 21, who is the reigning and two-time European champion and placed seventh at the Olympics, took part in the traditional closing gala exhibition Saturday evening, performing a special tango routine.

This was the same as her routine at the European Championships held last month in Sheffield, England, only this time a male figure skater — three skaters in fact — was needed to be pressed into action.

This was left until the last moment, though Petrõkina said she "had ideas — I need to start negotiations today. [On Saturday] evening you'll see who was chosen," she told ERR somewhat gnomically.

As it happened, her three "victims" were two-time world champion Ilia Malinin (U.S.), South Korean figure skating star Cha Jun-hwan, and German-Spanish ice dancer Tim Dieck. The three did not take to the ice in this case, but were situated at various points rinkside for the ice queen to come and dispatch them: Which she did by "shooting" Malinin in the head with a finger pistol, handing Jun-hwan a "poisoned" drink, and "garroting" Dieck with a red ribbon.

The trio were safe and well really, and all took part in ice dance routines of their own at the same gala (click on the video player up top to watch the sequence).

Petrõkina made her Olympic debut in Italy and entered the free skate in tenth place last week following the short program. She delivered an outstanding free program Thursday evening and improved on her overall standing to place seventh.

This was all despite the fact that it was at one point touch and go if Petrõkina was going to make the Milano Cortina Games at all: She had Achilles tendon surgery in Germany last year and was only back in training in the autumn, but shook this setback off to take a second back-to-back European title in January, a feat she had managed a year earlier before a home crowd in Tallinn, and to qualify for the Olympics.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:22

Estonian Motorsports Museum (MOMU) puts collection up for sale

14:21

Ahead of Orthodox Lent, Estonian Setos celebrate Maslenitsa with local flair

13:14

3 people, 12 companies charged in major Estonian money laundering case

12:28

Foreign national dies in pulp mill industrial accident

12:26

Gallery: Estonia's flagbearers take part in Milano Cortina Winter Olympics 2026 finale

11:42

Watch: Skater Niina Petrõkina 'kills' US star Ilia Malinin in Winter Olympics closing gala

11:09

Reconstruction of Tallinn Hipodroomi intersection set to begin Updated

11:07

Estonian skiers 15th, 29th in marathon dominated by Norway's Johannes Høsflot Kläbo

10:28

Estonia's only intestinal simulator helps researchers study digestion

09:59

3 more experts join Estonia's AI advisory council

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.02

Nazgul the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog: A breed also found in Estonia

21.02

Estonian universities increasingly replacing master's theses with final exams

21.02

Russian icebreakers operating in Baltic Sea near Estonia

22.02

Estonia mulls new food labeling system

21.02

Estonia prepared to tighten temporary residence permit process for Russian and Belarusian citizens

11:09

Reconstruction of Tallinn Hipodroomi intersection set to begin Updated

22.02

Vormsi island's ice road tourism boost hindering local residents' access

22.02

Drivers in Lääne County asked to delay journeys due to bad weather

20.02

Skier Henry Sildaru ends Estonia's Milano Cortina medals drought to take halfpipe olympic silver

22.02

Public invited to flag-raising ceremony to mark Estonia's Independence Day

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo