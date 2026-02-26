Estonia's Glinka faces slayer of Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev in Swiss tournament round 2

Estonia's second highest-ranked tennis player Daniil Glinka is through to round two of the ATP Challenger 75 tournament in Lugano, Switzerland.

After a strong 2025 and early 2026, Glinka has broken the top 200 and is currently ranked 171st in the world, and is second seed at the Lugano tournament.

However, his round two clash will be no cakewalk. He faces former world top 50 Marc-Andrea Hüsler, 29, in front of a home crowd. Hüsler is most notable for being something of a giant-slayer, having beaten stars Jannik Sinner (Italy), the current world number two, current world number four Alexander Zverev (Germany) and Denmark's Holger Rune, now ranked 17th, in the past four years.

In the case of Rune, Hüsler's win came in the final of the ATP 250 event in Sofia, Bulgaria, in October 2022. He has also reached the main draw of every Grand Slam tournament at least once.

As for Wednesday's round one game, Glinka saw off another Swiss player, Dylan Dietrich, 6:3, 6:4.

Dietrich, 21, who lies just outside the top 1,000 in the ATP listings and plays U.S. college tennis for the University of Virginia, had two break points in the third game of Wednesday's match, but Glinka rescued them both and capitalized on a break himself in the sixth game.

In the fourth game of the second set, Glinka again saved a break point before pulling off the decisive break in game nine to win.

The entire match lasted a little over an hour and a quarter. Glinka won 89 percent of the points played on his first serve.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!