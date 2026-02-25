Ragnar Klavan to line up alongside Steven Gerrard in Liverpool Legends match

Former Estonian men's national team captain Ragnar Klavan will return to Anfield to play for Liverpool Legends against Borussia Dortmund next month. Sir Kenny Dalglish and Jürgen Klopp are both back in the dugout.

On March, Liverpool Legends host Borussia Dortmund Legends at Anfield to raise money for the LFC Foundation and Forever Reds.

Klavan, who made a total of 53 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions between 2016 and 2018, scoring two goals, will be in a squad alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard, Thiago Alcantara and former Finnish international defender Sami Hyypiä.

Sir Kenny Dalglish has been named Liverpool head coach for the occasion with Jürgen Klopp as his assistant. Klopp was Liverpool manager during Klavan's time at the club.

