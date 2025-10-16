Ragnar Klavan proud to play for Liverpool Legends in win over Chelsea

Former Estonian national team captain Ragnar Klavan represented Liverpool in a legends match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Klavan told ERR that for the players, the game was just as competitive as ever.

Klavan was among the Liverpool Legends who recorded a 1-0 victory over Chelsea Legends in Saturday's charity game, thanks to a strike from Dutchman Ryan Babel.

It was the third time Klavan has appeared in a legends game for Liverpool after playing 53 times and scoring twice for the club between 2016 and 2018.

"First of all, I was really happy to be invited – I only spent two years there. When you see some of the other legends there who have played dozens or even hundreds of games for Liverpool, I'm definitely happy to be involved," Klavan told ERR.

"On the other hand, you understand that you've only been invited to play in the pensioners' game, so that's another reality," Klavan laughed.

"Maybe one thing to point out is that I'm a young pensioner in the pensioners' league – my legs can carry me a little further. But it's definitely a great honor for me to be on the same team as these kinds of legends from Liverpool, and now in this last game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where you can reel off a list of those names."

While all the players involved have long since retired, their desire to win remains intact.

"It was very competitive, there two such players in particular, one was Diego Costa, who was a really aggressive player when he played in the Premier League, and on the Liverpool side he was up against Martin Skrtel. I think it had been 11 years since they last met, and that ended in a fight, and now this time, in the legends game there was also a battle between them," Klavan said.

"Maybe the fight was a little slower, but it was still there. But still, there was a battle and we won. Chelsea had a stronger army of stars, but we fought bravely and brought victory to Liverpool."

According to Klavan, the atmosphere in the stadium at legends games is not quite the same as in a Premier League clash. "The fans are definitely different. First of all, everyone is rooting for nobody to get injured, because the likelihood of that is much higher than in regular games," Klavan said.

"The preparation could have been better – my body is still sore, but that's all part of it. But when it comes to the fans, there were maybe 30,000 at Stamford Bridge and their stadium holds 40,000. They all come to experience the emotions they felt 10-15 years ago, they want to experience it again with those same names and faces."

According to Klavan, once he steps out onto the pitch, it feels like he's never been away.

"When the referee blows the whistle, it feels like you're back again but then you take a few steps and realize that some time has passed and you're not moving at quite the same speed anymore," he said.

"But from my own personal point of view, I definitely feel very excited that I was able to achieve something in those two years at Liverpool or be memorable enough for some reason that I'm still being called up to play."

---

