Ragnar Klavan: Aivar Pohlak just got off to an early start with his EJL campaign

Former Liverpool FC defender Ragnar Klavan, who is running for president of the Estonian Football Association (EJL), told Vikerraadio on Wednesday that current president Aivar Pohlak began collecting signatures for his own candidacy early on.

As a result, a large number of clubs have already confirmed they will make a different choice at the ballot box, Klavan claimed.

Pohlak and Klavan are the only two candidates running for the position, with elections due in June. Pohlak, 62, was also recently elected to the UEFA Executive Committee, the first Estonian to reach that position. While Klavan is seen as a modernizer, Pohlak, who has been in the role since 2007, represents the status quo, with some critics pointing to an autocratic style of governing.

It was reported earlier this week that Pohlak had received letters of support from 70 EJL member clubs, compared with 18 for Klavan.

Klavan said this did not concern him overly. "The current score on paper is 70–18. First, we needed to gather the votes required to qualify for candidacy (15 – ed.) We have achieved that, so we can move to the next phase of the game," Klavan said.

That phase will see much more support for Klavan than the initial tally suggests, he added.

"The opposing candidate raked things through before I had even announced my candidacy," he continued. "As a result, over 40 members have confirmed that on election day, they will support change — meaning my candidacy. A deeply entrenched leadership style over decades and elections without opposing candidates have left their mark on Estonian football society," Klavan went on.

Various opinions in favor of both candidates have appeared in the sports media. "I haven't gone through every single club director 100 percent, some have definitely been mapped out as 'red' and unreachable. But if there's time, you still get to them," Klavan went on. "Will [FC Flora president and Aivar's son] Pelle Pohlak vote for me? I highly doubt that. Is he a priority? Certainly not. But that need not mean I can't talk football with Pelle Pohlak."

Could it be that some club leaders who privately pledged for Klavan are afraid to state it publicly? "That might be the case," Klavan responded. "After decades of this football 'monarchy' here, it has created the sense that right now they don't want to speak out publicly. But since the ballot is secret, things may turn out different on voting day."

Aivar Pohlak. Source: Liisi Troska/jalgpall.ee

Klavan announced his candidacy last December at a press conference which coincided with his retiring from the professional game, at the age of 39. His election platform is titled "Jalgpall on kõigile" ("Football is for everyone") with the most prominent aim being to bring the Estonian national team into the top 50 in the world by 2033.

Estonia currently ranks 103rd in the FIFA list.

So how would Estonia, which has never qualified for the European Championships or for the World Cup (the 2026 campaign is underway, however), rise 100 spots in the rankings? "Coaches, coaches, and once again, coaches, who use tech. If we don't get on that train..." Klavan answered.

"It's just like in the education system — teachers. If we don't put enough focus there, we will have neglected it badly. This isn't just a footballing issue," he went on.

"If we can't use technology to our advantage in this region, it will be tough to have a voice in top football. We don't have the human resources to build models on. We could push the hardest training programs, and perhaps someone would make it through and take us to the top. But that's not sustainable for us. Second, we have minimal funding. We can't do what Saudi Arabia or Qatar do," Klavan continued.

"So, we're left with smart and right decisions—technology is very powerful in today's sports."

"We haven't yet defined what the DNA is for Estonian football yet — before we start with the tech, what is Estonian football's DNA? What is the Estonian footballer's DNA? What are we even trying to chase? What do we want — what kind of player are we getting from [non-league minnows] Taebla? What kind of guidance do we give to the club director in Taebla, who passes it on to coaches? Do we want to train a tall, fast player or a short, slow one?" he continued, outlining his vision.

This use of tech would even include remote scouting of players.

"Once that DNA is defined, we can make use of technology. That's how we'll find the players — even outside of Tallinn. With camera systems, we can reach the smaller locations. This is necessary for the EJL itself. Then we can assess how well the EJL is doing in training its coaches. Are we training the right coaches? Are coaches using those things on the field? Are they using the tools to achieve what we've agreed upon internally? Those DNAed players will be the ones who will take the national team to the European Championship finals," he added.

Overall a more analytical approach is required, Klavan said.

"Right now we're operating purely on gut feeling. Perhaps it's a good gut feeling, but too often it's just one person's gut feeling. In today's tech world, we can back that intuition with facts," he concluded.

The EJL will elect its president at the general assembly on June 19.

The election procedure states that a candidate gets elected if they receive more than half of the votes from participating members. If neither candidate achieves a majority, a second round of voting is held, in which the candidate with more votes wins.

Klavan ended his career in Estonia, playing for Paide and Tallinna Kalev, after years abroad with clubs like Heracles Almelo, AZ, FC Augsburg, Cagliari Calcio, and Liverpool. At Liverpool, he helped the team finish fourth in the EPL and reach the Europa League final in his first season. In his final season, they again finished fourth and reached the Champions League final, losing to Real Madrid.

A center back, he was the first Estonian to score in the EPL (goalkeeper Mart Poom's famous header for Sunderland came in the Championship), netting a stoppage-time winner against Burnley.

