Ragnar Klavan on EJL race: Aivar Pohlak did not want to shake hands

News
From left, Ragnar Klavan, Tiit Riisalo and Martin Herem on Sunday's edition of
From left, Ragnar Klavan, Tiit Riisalo and Martin Herem on Sunday's edition of "Hommik Anuga." Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian Football Association (EJL) presidential candidate Ragnar Klavan said current chief Aivar Pohlak did not want to shake hands with him during a recent encounter.

Pohlak is seeking re-election, while Klavan, a former defender for Liverpool F.C. (2016–2018), is running in the June 19 election.

Speaking to "Hommik Anuga," Klavan said: "Three weeks ago there was a European Club Association seminar in Tallinn, and we met there. Initially he did not want to shake hands." "That, for me, was strange — as if I had done something very serious. But apparently that's the situation."

Former defense forces commander Martin Herem and former IT minister Tiit Riisalo are working for Klavan's campaign and appeared in the studio as well.

"I think we have already won," Riisalo said about Klavan's prospects. "This discussion that has erupted in Estonian football circles, in a sense a liberation that things can be said out loud — we have achieved our goal. Of course winning is important, but the journey toward victory is just as important," Riisalo continued.

Klavan said: "In life it can be the case that we have had to learn, but June 19 will not be a guaranteed victory for either side. We still have a lot of ground to cover, and the finish will be close."

Pohlak was the first Estonian elected to the UEFA Executive Committee earlier this month. While this might seem to strengthen his position, UEFA regulations state that if a member no longer holds a leadership role — president or vice president — in their association, that association can recall the member.

Pohlak has held the EJL president post since 2007, and this is the first time an alternative candidate is running.

Klavan received 18 letters of support from EJL members (where a minimum of 15 is required to run) compared with Pohlak's 70 letters (66 percent). Klavan partly attributed this to Pohlak's early start in canvassing, adding some voters might change their choice on the day. "After decades of this football 'monarchy' here, it has created the sense that right now they don't want to speak out publicly. But since the ballot is secret, things may turn out different on voting day," he told Vikerraadio last week.

As well as Liverpool, Klavan, 39, played abroad for Heracles, AZ, Augsburg and Cagliari before returning to Estonia to finish his career with Paide Linnameeskond and then JK Tallinna Kalev.

--

Editor: Anders Nõmm Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Hommik Anuga,' presenter Anu Välba.

Ragnar Klavan on EJL race: Aivar Pohlak did not want to shake hands

