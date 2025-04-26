Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorit through to Estonian basketball semifinals

University of Tartu Maks & Moorits have booked themselves a semifinal spot in the Estonian Basketball Championship (KML) after beating Viimsi KK 104:74 in game four, setting themselves up for an all-university showdown against TalTech/Alexela.

Tartu won the first two games of the series and so had the chance to wrap things up in game three before a home crowd, only to lose.

The first half on Friday ended even-stevens with 35:35 tie on the scoreboard.

Tartu came out of the locker room after the break with a powerful momentum and scored 38 points in the third quarter to Viimsi's 19, securing a 19-point lead going into the decisive final quarter.

That lead kept growing, and by the final buzzer, Tartu had pulled away to a 104:74 win.

Five Tartu players reached double figures in scoring, with Jalen Henry leading with 19 points, Karl Johan Lips adding 18 points, and Omar El-Sheikh posting 16 points and 14 rebounds.

BC Kalev/Cramo, who defeated Keila KK across three games, leaving only the fourth semifinal spot to be decided, between Rapla Utilitas and Pärnu Sadam.

Rapla has a 2:1 lead in the best-of-five series, and has a chance to wrap things up today, Saturday.

--

