BC Kalev/Cramo through to Estonian basketball semifinals

BC Kalev/Cramo players.
BC Kalev/Cramo players. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
BC Kalev/Cramo beat Keila KK 112:82 at home to take a 3–0 clean sweep of the 2025 Estonian Basketball League (KML) quarterfinals, booking their place in the semis.

Keila briefly narrowed the gap to eight points in the first half, but Kalev pulled away again before halftime, leading 62:47 going into the break. Kalev built a 34-point second-half lead.

Kregor Hermet topped Kalev's scoreboard with 17 points and five rebounds while Stefan Vaaks added 16 points.

U.S. player Javeon Jones led for Keila with 26 points.

Kalev next faces Pärnu Sadam or Rapla Utilitas in the semis. Rapla leads two games to one and has a chance on Saturday to wrap things up, when the fourth of the best-of-five series will be played.

TalTech/Alexela are also through after sweeping aside the other Keila team, Keila Coolbet, three games to none.

Editor: Henrik Laever, Andrew Whyte

