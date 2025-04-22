TalTech through to Estonian basketball semifinals after beating Keila Coolbet

TalTech/Alexela reached the Estonian basketball semifinals, sweeping Keila Coolbet 3–0 in games. They are the first team to book a spot in the Estonian Basketball League (KML) semifinals.

TalTech won the first game at home 79:66 and the second match away 76:63. They clinched the series with a 84:70 victory at home in the third match, in front of nearly 700 spectators. TalTech lost the first quarter 13:15 but won the second 29:20 and the third 25:12, leading by over 20 points at one stage.

Carlos Jürgens led TalTech on Monday, making 10 of 15 shots and finishing with 26 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Rasmus Andre added 16, and Ran Andre Pehka and Oliver Metsalu each scored 13 points.

Keila's season ended without head coach Peep Pahv, who was serving a courtside ban for a physical altercation with a player.

For Keila, Ralf Küttis, Clyde Trapp, and Artem Kovalov scored 16 points each, with Kovalov also adding 10 rebounds.

TalTech will face the winner of Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits vs Viimsi KK in the semifinals. Tartu currently leads the series 2–0. BC Kalev/Cramo advanced after defeating Keila KK. Rapla UTILITAS and Pärnu Sadam are tied 1–1 and will play a decider for the last semifinal spot.

--

