X!

TalTech through to Estonian basketball semifinals after beating Keila Coolbet

News
KML semifinal third match between TalTech/Alexela and Keila Coolbet.
KML semifinal third match between TalTech/Alexela and Keila Coolbet. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

TalTech/Alexela reached the Estonian basketball semifinals, sweeping Keila Coolbet 3–0 in games. They are the first team to book a spot in the Estonian Basketball League (KML) semifinals.

TalTech won the first game at home 79:66 and the second match away 76:63. They clinched the series with a 84:70 victory at home in the third match, in front of nearly 700 spectators. TalTech lost the first quarter 13:15 but won the second 29:20 and the third 25:12, leading by over 20 points at one stage.

Carlos Jürgens led TalTech on Monday, making 10 of 15 shots and finishing with 26 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Rasmus Andre added 16, and Ran Andre Pehka and Oliver Metsalu each scored 13 points.

Keila's season ended without head coach Peep Pahv, who was serving a courtside ban for a physical altercation with a player.

For Keila, Ralf Küttis, Clyde Trapp, and Artem Kovalov scored 16 points each, with Kovalov also adding 10 rebounds.

TalTech will face the winner of Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits vs Viimsi KK in the semifinals. Tartu currently leads the series 2–0. BC Kalev/Cramo advanced after defeating Keila KK. Rapla UTILITAS and Pärnu Sadam are tied 1–1 and will play a decider for the last semifinal spot.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Andrew Whyte

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:24

Joint database system worrying Estonia's scientific libraries

16:01

Mart Seim takes European silver, first major medal in nearly 10 years

15:54

Tommy Cash on Eurovision: Odds are one thing, the real world another

15:42

Effectiveness of bariatric surgery can be gleamed from genes

15:02

Erkki Keldo: Tariffs tornado could deliver growth boost to Estonian companies

14:34

Basketball coach suspended for six matches over physical altercation

13:57

Tallinn to fine contractor for closing Pirita tee during rush hour

13:55

Many public toilets in Tallinn not operational as tourist season begins

13:33

Chamber of commerce presents 70 proposals for cutting red tape in Estonia

13:01

Expert: Likely Ukraine war will continue through this year

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

18.04

Russia leaves 4,000 Russian pensioners in Estonia without their pensions

09:46

Estonia testing all 120 emergency sirens nationwide for first time ever

21.04

Journalist: Extremism among teenage boys gaining momentum in Estonia

21.04

Soviet emblem to be removed from Tallinn's Russian Cultural Center

21.04

Tallinn's public transport network disrupted on Sunday due to roadworks

08:31

Bankruptcy claims against Nordica rise sharply to €85 million

20.04

115 cruise ships to visit Estonia in 2025

21.04

Amendments to authorize Estonian regulator to restrict propaganda broadcasts

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo