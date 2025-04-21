X!

Valeria Valasevitš crowned Estonian rhythmic gymnastics champion

Valeria Valasevitš at the weekend's rhythmic gymnastics championships.
Valeria Valasevitš at the weekend's rhythmic gymnastics championships. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Valeria Valasevitš won the Estonian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships over the weekend.

Valasevitš (Rhythmic Gymnastics Club Rütmika) scored 108.800 points in the all-around competition.

The competition also served as the final qualification for Valasevitš and second-place Anette Vaher to make the national team for the upcoming Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships in Tallinn this June.

Vaher (Gymnastics Club Elegance), last year's winner, took silver, missing out on first place by just 0.45 points, with a score of 108.350. The bronze medal went to Elina Safronova (Gymnastics Club Noorus) with 99.300 points.

Anna Karolina Obolonina (VK Elegance) claimed the Estonian championship title with 104.600 points. Her clubmate Sofia Jakovleva (VK Elegance) took silver with 103.900 points. The bronze went to Anna Marii Hoop from Tartu (VK Rütmika) with 100.300 points.

Antonina Levtšenko (VK Noorus) won the Estonian championship with 73.900 points. Skai Vinkel from VK Elegance claimed silver with 71.200 points. The bronze went to Alisa Monakova (VK Noorus) with 70.400 points across her three routines – hoop, ball, and ribbon.

Emma Hokkonen of Gymnastics Club Crystal claimed the gold medal and Estonian championship title with 66.700 points. Mirjam Pärn (Gymnastics Club Janika) followed with 65.900 points, and Marcelle Rakelmann (VK Elegance) took bronze with 65.700 points.

The children's all-around included freehand, rope, and hoop routines.

The qualification for the group gymnastics Estonian Championships showed clear leaders: the adult group Rebasesabad with 27.334 points, and in the junior category, Rebasesabad Junior with 26.834 points. Both groups represent Rütmika.

The finals for individual apparatus (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon) will be held at the Estonian Championships, where national group gymnastics titles will be awarded.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

