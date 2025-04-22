Basketball coach suspended for six matches over physical altercation

Keila Coolbet basketball head coach Peep Pahv has been hit with a six-game ban after striking one of his players at a Saku II league match earlier this month.

The Estonian Basketball Association (Eesti Korvpalliliit) disciplinary committee issued the suspension on Monday.

The federation's secretary general and disciplinary committee member Gerd Kiili told Õhtuleht on Monday that this was a clear case of physical violence. "We had enough material to make such a decision. Physical violence has no place in sports, and the only way to deal with it is to impose the maximum penalty."

Pahv is banned from coaching at all Estonian Basketball Association-organized games and has already missed the senior Keila Coolbet team's quarterfinal against TalTech/Alexela, also on Monday.

Under point 12.12 of the association's general guidelines, the club MTÜ Keila Basket was also fined €10,000 over the incident.

During the Saku II league game away against Haljala on Saturday, April 12, a physical altercation involving Pahv and player Christopher Lenk led to Lenk leaving the court.

Lenk later posted on social media that it was an accidental blow to the stomach in an emotional moment. An official complaint was filed the next day.

Pahv also wrote on social media that a conflict with Lenk had occurred, adding that he did not attack anyone. He apologized to both Lenk and his family.

