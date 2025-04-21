Tartu Bigbank Estonian volleyball champions for 2025

Tartu Bigbank have been crowned Estonian volleyball champions for 2025 after beating Võru Barrus 3:1 in the fifth match of the final series, winning the series 4:1.

The scoreline by sets was: 25:17, 23:25, 25:19, 25:21.

This is the fourth time Tartu Bigbank have been domestic champions, matching their Baltic League title, also won this year.

Võru came second for the second year in a row.

Reflecting on the season, Tartu head coach Alar Rikberg said: "We played a total of ten matches against Võru. Every match was a real treat, but looking at the numbers, Võru won only one out of those ten."

"All nine of our wins were by 3:0 or 3:1. There was not a single five-set match. I believe the right team won the championship. Bigbank Tartu was the best at the end of the season, and that was our biggest declared goal from the beginning."

Rikberg said he would have accepted an outcome like this – a loss in the cup final but wins in both the Baltic League and the Estonian Championship – at the start of the season.

Võru head coach Oliver Lüütsepp said their attack was lacking in the final match. "We had a very poor performance on attack today and couldn't find the right solutions despite good reception. The attackers couldn't score even against a single block," he said.

Tartu won with 45 percent attack and 51 percent reception efficiency, earning 11 block points and 5 serve points. Võru had 35 percent attack and 42 percent reception efficiency, earning 9 block points and 2 serve points. Tartu's Kordas, Juhkami, and Kaibald led the scoring, while Võru's Hurt and Kollo led their team.

Third place this year went to Pärnu VK, who beat defending champions Selver x TalTech 3:0 in the third-fourth place playoff.

