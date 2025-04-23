Flora rise to second place in football league, Tammeka manage a win

FC Flora surged to second place in the Meistriliiga after a convincing win in round nine of the 2025 Meistriliiga season, whose first games were on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, JK Tammeka Tartu ended a slump with a crucial home victory.

Tallinna Flora extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches and climbed to second in the league after a convincing 4:1 home win over Harju Laagri.

Goals came from midfielders Tristan Toomas Teeväli and Nikita Mihhailov, striker Rauno Sappinen, and defender Erko Jonne Tõugjas. Reinhard Reimaa scored for Harju.

However, as Paide Linnameeskond still has its round nine match to play, Flora could drop back to third.

Tallinna Kalev's struggles continued with a 1:6 loss to Nõmme Kalju, following a 0:9 defeat to league leader Levadia. Ivans Patrikejevs scored twice and assisted once, while Nikita Ivanov had a goal and two assists.

Midfielders Oleksandr Musolitin and Kristjan Kask and striker Mihhail Orlov also scored for Kalju. Kalev's only goal came from midfielder Aleksander Švedovski.

Tartu Tammeka secured a 1:0 home win over Kuressaare, ending a five-game losing streak after parting ways with manager Marti Pähn. Midfielder Patrick Veelma scored the only goal in the second half.

Tammeka played the last 20 minutes with ten men after striker Ezekiel Tanimowo was sent off for a second yellow card.

The last two matches of round nine will be played Wednesday: Pärnu Vaprus vs Narva Trans and Paide Linnameeskond vs FCI Levadia.

The Meistriliiga top three: Levadia (22 points from 8 games), Flora (20 points from 9), and Paide (18 points from 8).

Keeping in mind the Estonian winter, the Meistriliiga season runs from March to November.

--

