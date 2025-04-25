Teemu Tainio resigns as Tallinna Kalev manager after string of losses

Teemu Tainio has resigned as Meistriliga team Tallinna Kalev's manager after back-to-back defeats and a win-less run that leaves the club with just four points from nine league matches in the 2025 season so far.

Tallinna Kalev announced on Thursday that Tainio, who became manager last summer, had resigned from his position.

Tallinna Kalev shared a message on social media, stating: "During this time, [Tainio] made an important contribution to the development of the first team as well as shaping young players."

"The club thanks Teemu for his professionalism, dedication, and passion, and wishes him only success and good fortune in the future," the statement continued.

The club also confirmed that assistant coach Alo Bärengrub will step in as caretaker manager in the meantime.

The announcement follows a dismal run: On April 19, FCI Levadia beat Kalev by a whopping 9–0, then on April 22, they lost 6–1 to Nõmme Kalju.

Tainio joined Kalev's coaching staff in March 2023 and became manager in August 2024. He helped the team avoid relegation after it finished ninth last season (out of 10, where the final team goes down to the second tier Esiliiga).

Kalev is one of five teams in the Meistriliiga from the Tallinn area, along with the more well-known FC Flora and Levadia, as well as Nõmme Kalju and Harju JK Laagri.

His resignation is the second managerial change this season, following Tartu JK Tammeka's decision on Sunday to part ways with Marti Pähn.

The Meistriliiga season runs from March to November to avoid playing during the Estonian winter.

