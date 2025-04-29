X!

Estonia's mixed curling pair in first world championship loss

Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill.
Estonian curling duo Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill suffered their first defeat at the 2025 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, losing 6–4 to the Swiss pairing of Alina Pätz and Sven Michel.

Kaldvee said mistakes were made at critical moments. "The overall game was good, but a couple of costly mistakes with the last stones probably cost us the match. We were offered more, but we did not execute our tasks well enough," she said.

Pätz, 35, is a six-time world and double European champion. Her mixed doubles record includes world gold in 2011 and silver in 2022. Michel, 37, is a two-time mixed doubles world champion (2011, 2018) and a 2022 silver medalist.

In the first three ends, the last stone thrower scored one point each time. In the fourth end, Switzerland took two.

Next, the Swiss stole two points from Estonia, and in the sixth end – where Estonia used the power play – stole one more.

Now down 6–2, Estonia took one point from the penultimate end. In the final end, Switzerland used the power play (in which the starting stones are placed on the side instead of the center).

Estonia had the last stone and three stones in the house, but the opponents knocked two out.

Estonia has now won three times and lost once in Fredericton.

Estonia next plays Australia and Japan, starting at 4 p.m. Estonian time Tuesday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

